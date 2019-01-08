Hot-and-cold teams drive pollsters crazy.
Rutland is one of them. The Raiders lost convincingly to Burlington at home and beat St. Jay for an impressive get-even win on the road since the last installment of Rutland Herald / Barre Times Argus boys basketball power rankings.
Burlington is another mystery team. The Seahorses were very impressive at Rutland (5-2 at the time) last week then lost at Essex (now 3-4) Monday.
Even No. 1 Rice is a bit of an enigma. The Green Knights have been winning close games but are looking like a bit of a high-wire act.
At least Mt. Mansfield is solid, with convincing victories the last several times out pushing its win streak to five to move into second place.
This week's top 10:
1. Rice 6-0 (previous rank: 1). The Knights play McQuaid Jesuit next but don't get into the iron of their Vermont schedule until the end of the month.
2. Mt. Mansfield 5-1 (3). With all due respect to St. Jay, MMU-Rice looks like the top season's series in the NVAC Metro Conference right now.
3. Rutland 6-3 (4). A loss at home to Burlington and a win on the road at St. Jay. Who ARE these guys?
4. CVU 4-2 (6). The Redhawks buried Colchester and South Burlington since their home loss to Rutland.
5. St. Johnsbury 4-2 (2). The Hilltoppers will try to bounce back at Burlington on Thursday.
6. Burlington 3-2 (7). The Seahorses are fairly inexperienced and their top player is a freshman.
7. Fair Haven 6-0 (8). In terms of scoring balance, the Slaters might be the best team in the state.
8. Mill River 4-1 (9). Go watch the dangerous Minutemen host a dangerous Brattleboro team in a track meet on Monday. These teams are very similar.
9. Brattleboro 3-4 (10). Two reasons to like the Colonels: They like to take the ball inside, and Brattleboro requires its teams to win 40 percent of their games to qualify for the tournament.
10. Burr and Burton 5-2 (unranked). BBA joins the top 10 by virtue of a road win at previously ranked South Burlington.
On the bubble: South Burlington, Middlebury, U-32, MSJ.
Division II: 1. Fair Haven; 2. Mill River; 3. U-32; 4. MSJ; 5. Lake Region.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Williamstown; 3. Green Mountain; 4. Windsor; 5. Thetford.
Division IV: 1. West Rutland; 2. Poultney; 3. Proctor; 4. Sharon; 5. Twinfield.
