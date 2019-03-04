BARRE — Mount St. Joseph’s great run was halted Monday night by a Blue Mountain team that played an inspired second half. The Bucks went to halftime trailing 20-17 but won the third quarter 14-2 and rolled to an easy 47-28 victory in the Division IV girls semifinal basketball game at the Barre Auditorium.
The Mounties won that first half despite starter Julia Lee logging a lot of time on the bench in foul trouble. Jillian Perry gave MSJ a huge lift while Lee was sitting with her scoring and ball handling.
But the second half belonged to the No. 1 Bucks.
“We knew we had to come out (for the second half) and play our hardest. We wanted it so bad. They beat us in the championship game last year,” Blue Mountain junior Lauryn Alley said.
Alley had a phenomenal game with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Alivia Crum added nine points for the Bucks.
Perry led the Mounties with eight points. Lee had seven, all in the first half when she connected on two 3-point field goals in rapid succession, and Sophie Markowski was strong inside with six points and a team-high eight rebounds.
“We tweaked the press a little bit in the second half,” Blue Mountain coach Scott Farquharson said. “We wore them down. I knew we would. We are in pretty good shape.”
“We couldn’t make shots in the second half and obviously their press gave us a tough time,” MSJ coach G.J. Garrow said.
The Bucks will be going for their first crown since 2002 and in their way will be either No. 2 Proctor or No. 3 West Rutland. Those Rutland County rivals meet on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Barre Auditorium.
The Mountie offense was stuck in neutral, scoring only eight points in the second half.
The Bucks won despite shooting 6 of 17 from the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.