CASTLETON - Norwich University is on top of the football world - 4-0 for the first time since 2004 and still in possession of the Maple Sap Bucket. The Cadets retained the Sap Bucket with Saturday's 35-14 victory over Castleton University that saw another prolific passing day from junior quarterback Matt Dunn.
Dunn completed 25 of 40 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns.
Dunn put up similar numbers in the previous games as the Cadets have lived by the pass.
This time, though, the rushing attack led by Aaron Conner (106 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown) and Connor Bourque (67 yards with a TD to show for 11 carries) became very productive in the second half.
That could stead the Cadets well going forward.
"Balance is important to every offense," Dunn said. "It lets our defense get more rest."
The Cadets took a 14-0 lead into halftime on a 29-yard touchdown pass by Dunn to Trevor Chase and a 78-yard scoring strike from Dunn to big-play receiver Manni Romero.
Dunn said the Cadets weren't taking anything for granted in the halftime locker room.
"You have got to keep your foot on the gas, for sure, especially against a team like this in a trophy game," Dunn said.
Dunn has come to appreciate the significance of the Maple Sap Bucket more and more during his three years in Northfield.
"It's a big thing for Vermont. It's for bragging rights," Dunn said.
Then, the running game began getting some juice for Norwich for the first time all season. Bourque scored from 23 yards out. Clyde Tamburro, the hero the previous week with his field goal with no time remaining to beat Coast Guard, made good on the PAT, making it 21-0 .
The Spartans answered. Quarterback Jacob McCarthy hooked up with Jared Brockway for 35-yard touchdown pass. Andy Kenosh kicked the point and it was 21-7.
Conner got loose for a 76-yard TD dash and the Cadets had a comfortable three-touchdown lead.
But with 9:38 left in the game, Castleton's outstanding defensive lineman Chris Rice forced a fumble, recovered it and sprinted 32 yards to the end zone. The Spartans were back in the fray at 28-14.
But Dunn and Chase combined on a 36-yard TD pass that put the game away with 3:33 to go.
Dunn's completions were spread out among six receivers led by Trevor Chase with nine catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, Brandon Mynter with five grabs for 42 yards and Romero with 151 yards and the TD to show for his four receptions.
Simon Davis led Castleton's ground game with 69 yards on 13 carries.
The Spartans fell to 0-4 but there is still plenty of opportunity in front of them as they haven't played their first Eastern Collegiate Football Conference game yet. That will happen Oct. 12 when Gallaudet visits Dave Wolk Stadium.
"We have got to keep fighting and be ready for the second half. Don't give up," CU coach Tony Volpone said in addressing the Spartans after the game.
The Spartans have a bye this week.
"We kept playing but we got beat by a better football team today," Volpone said.
He knows it's a brand new season with league play approaching.
"Keeping them excited with our record could be challenging. That's my job," Volpone said.
"I thought our defense played well."
That defense was led by Nick Reca with eight tackles and three pass break-ups and Dustin Rock and Seth Gewanter with seven and six tackles, respectively. And, of course there was Rice with the forced fumble, three sacks, the defensive touchdown and a quarterback hurry. Ethan Palazzatti added an interception.
The size of the crowd was disappointing for a Maple Sap Bucket game but it was boisterous. Spartan fans loudly showed their displeasure after a personal foul was called against their team late in the game.
Volpone said the two weeks off allows the team to step away from football briefly and also gives the staff time to reevaluate positions where necessary.
The Cadets, 1-0 in the NEWMAC, have a conference home game on Saturday against 1-3 Springfield.
NOTES: The Eastern Collegiate Football Conference comprised of Castleton, Gallaudet. SUNY Maritime, Alfred State and Dean, have only a 2-21 record in non-conference games this season. Only SUNY Maritime and Alfred State have won a game. ... The Cadets won the 2018 Battle for the Bucket, 40-0. ... Brandon Mynter is the nephew of legendary Norwich coach and Hall of Famer Barry Mynter. ... Nate Cosgrove, an honorary member of the Castleton team who is afflicted with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, was at the game and met with the Spartans after the game.
