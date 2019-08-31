Hartford's Tarin Prior has taken to his new position in a big way and the Hurricanes are all the better for it after Saturday's 1-0 victory over Rutland in a boys soccer season opener.
Prior was a freshman midfield player last season.
"I moved him up because I thought he his instincts would be good as a forward," Hartford coach Kevin Guilbault said.
It paid dividends with 13:35 remaining in the game when Prior took a pinpoint pass from Nick Jones in the box and slammed it home. It was Prior's first varsity goal.
"I think I bring energy up front," Prior said.
The Raiders also had energy and had their own scoring opportunities.
Now, Raider coach Ron Henderson will be hoping they show a little more soccer sense when they go to the Jay Brady Tournament on Thursday to play the host Essex team.
"We need to play smarter and we need to be more aggressive. We had way too many turnovers," Henderson said.
A first game often means an overabundance of adrenaline and that might explain why both teams put shots over the crossbar when they had great looks at the goal early in the contest.
Rutland's Braeden Carleton had a yawning net staring him in the face less than two minutes into the game and sent the ball over the bar.
Jones did the same minutes later, eliciting the loud reminder from Guilbault to keep the shots "hard and low."
The Raiders wre attacking early. Carleton, Reed Martin and Joe LaFarge each had shots on goal within the first 20 minutes.
Ben Spiro put one on target for the Hrricanes but the half ended scoreless.
The Hurricanes had one of the game's best scoring chances early in the second half when Jones fed the ball to Andrew St. Martin deep in the box but the shot sailed just wide.
Hartford had another deep run minutes later but Rutland keeper Jaden Kelley made an outstanding play on a full sprint, suffocating the ball off an attacker's foot on a break-away.
Reed Martin had a great look at the goal for the Raiders 12 minutes into the half but his unobstructed shot went barely wide.
Rutland fans came alive with another scoring bid materialized with LaFarge getting a piece of the ball, but not quite enough of it, right on the doorstep of keeper Shane Miller.
There were several of those near misses but the newly converted forward made sure he did not miss. You always remember your first varsity goal and that goes double when it is a game-winner.
"This was a big win for us," Guilbault said. "This is my sixth year and I know we have never beaten Rutland over here and I don't think we have beaten them at all."
It was also a win over a Division I team for the Division II Hurricanes.
NOTES: Former Rutland High School boys soccer player Glenn Barnes is an assistant coach with the Hurricanes. He is a prosecutor in White River Junction. ... Following its game at Essex, Rutland will play CVU in Essex on Saturday, also part of the Jay Brady Tournament.
