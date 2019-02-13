CASTLETON — Mya Villard had 21 points and Eastern Connecticut State edged Castleton 61-56 in overtime in Little East Conference play Wednesday night.
The decision avenged a loss to Castleton earlier this season.
It also wasted a valiant comeback effort by Castleton, which trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half. But the Spartans battled and tied the game at 54 apiece on two Brooke Raiche free throws with time waning.
Castleton had the final possession in regulation time but saw two shots miss.
ECS is 16-8 overall and 11-4 in the LEC, where 14-10 Castleton fell to 6-9.
Raiche led the Spartans with a game-high 25 points, followed by Abbie Lesure with 13.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern Connecticut State 99, Castleton 60
CASTLETON — Jake Collagan scored a game-high 35 points to lead Eastern Connecticut State to a 99-60 rout of Castleton in Little East Conference basketball Wednesday night.
ECS made 17 3-pointers, with Collagan collecting nine on 9-of-17 shooting from beyond the arc.
ECS is 19-7 overall and 13-2 in the Little East, where 3-21 Castleton remained winless at 0-15. Donny Craig added 19 points for the victors.
Denis LeCours and Igor Almeida led Castleton with 16 points apiece and Casey Belade added 10.
Castleton wraps its season on Saturday at UMass-Dartmouth.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Essex 7, Rutland 1
ESSEX — Grace Wiggett had a hat trick and an assist as Essex overpowered Rutland High School 7-1 in a Division I hockey game Wednesday.
The victory kept Essex in step with BFA-St. Albans in the race for the top seed in the upcoming D-I tournament. Both teams entered Wednesday’s play at 13-1. BFA beat Essex 2-1 in the teams’ only meeting this year.
The setback was the third in the last four games for Rutland, 10-5-1. Rutland will host Rice on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Essex outshot the Raiders 62-17. Olivia Miller-Johnson had three assists for Essex while Silvie Forcier had 10 saves and Isabelle Seguin had six.
Kristen Pariseau stopped 17 shots and Amy Howard 38 in the Rutland nets.
Maggie Schillinger had the Rutland goal, assisted by Alexis Patterson and Isabel Crossman.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Windsor 59,
Newport, N.H. 39
WINDSOR — Olivia Rockwood had 20 points and blocked five shots in Windsor’s 59-39 rout of Newport, New Hampshire, in nonleague basketball Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets are 12-3 heading into Thursday’s game at Otter Valley.
Reese Perry contributed a career-high 14 points, Alyssa Slocum had nine points off the bench and Ashley Grela had a big night on the boards and was 6 for 6 at the foul line for Windsor.
The victory finished off a two-game sweep of Newport.
Green Mountain 59, Woodstock 21
CHESTER — Woodstock played Green Mountain tough the first time out this year. Not Wednesday.
Paige Karl had 19 points, six steals and six rebounds to lead the Chieftains in a 59-21 rout of the 6-10 Wasps in Marble Valley League play. Karl suffered an injury early in the second period of the teams’ first meeting and did not return to what ended as a six-point GM win.
But with Karl going the distance Wednesday and Annie Lamson chipping in another eight steals to go with her 10 points, the Chieftains were off and running in transition.
Green Mountain is 13-3.
Natalia Stevens had 10 points for the Wasps.
It was senior night at Green Mountain; now the Chieftains go on the road for their final four regular-season games, starting with Saturday afternoon’s game at Leland & Gray.
