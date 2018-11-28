CASTLETON — A fast start carried Plymouth University over Castleton, 87-76, ruining Castleton’s debut in the Little East Conference in a game at Glenbrook Gym Wednesday night.
The Panthers shot 6-of-12 from 3-point range in the first half on the way to a 45-29 lead. The Spartans clawed back behind Tank Roberson and were able to make it a two-possession game but the Spartans could not get over the top and fell to 3-3 overall. Plymouth, also playing its Little East season opener, is 4-3.
Jaylen LeRoy led the Panthers with 23 points and Joe Simpson and Manny Alisandro had 14 apiece.
Roberson led all scorers with 27 points, followed by Mike Morgan (11 points) and Richard Walker (10).
The Spartans are back in action on Saturday when they host Southern Maine at 3 p.m. as part of a men’s/women’s twinbill. The Spartans women will play Southern Maine at 1 p.m.
Green Mountain 88,
Johnson 50
JOHNSON — Greg Alexander and Alex Sanchez led the way with 15 points apiece as Green Mountain College romped over Johnson 88-50 in non-conference men’s hoops Wednesday.
The Eagles improved to 3-1 with 13 players scoring in the rout. Johnson, 0-5, was led by Winston Jones and Donell Shaw with 11 points apiece.
GMC will host College of St. Joseph on Saturday at 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Green Mountain 78
Johnson 56
JOHNSON — The Green Mountain College women leveled their record at 2-2 with a 78-56 victory over Johnson in non-conference basketball Wednesday night.
Johnson fell to 0-5.
GMC will host College of St. Joseph on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton’s Wells,
Hunt honored
GILBERT, Ariz. — Senior Sarah Wells and sophomore Gabriella Hunt, of the Castleton University field hockey team, have been named to the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III New England West-All Region second team.
Following the Spartans’ impressive inaugural season in the Little East Conference that featured an 11-1 conference record and a playoff run reaching the conference title game, the duo was also named All-LEC first-team honorees for their impressive individual campaigns.
Wells was recently named the team’s Most Valuable Player as she completed her stellar collegiate career ranked fifth all-time in Castleton field hockey history in goals (43) and points (111), and finished tied for third all-time in assists (25). She finished her career with a bang, scoring 18 goals and eight assists for 44 total points, setting a career-high in each category.
Hunt’s signature performance of the season came in Castleton’s 7-0 rout over Eastern Connecticut State in the LEC quarterfinals, where she scored four goals. Hunt capped her impressive sophomore campaign with 13 goals and 11 assists for 37 points. The Granville, New York, native has garnered all-conference recognition in each of her first two collegiate seasons after being named the North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Year in her freshman season in 2017.
AWARDS
Castleton honors
fall athletes
Several Rutland-area athletes were honored as their teams’ Most Valuable Players at Castleton University’s season-ending ceremonies this week. They included Rutland High graduates Megan Nadler (tennis) and Jacob Godfrey (men’s soccer) and Proctor graduate Nick Ojala (golf).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.