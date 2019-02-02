CASTLETON — Few things can change the complexion of a basketball game more quickly or dramatically than three-point field goals. It wasn't so much how many (six) the Castleton University women's basketball team drained in Saturday's 50-38 victory over Keene State, it was when they got them.
It had been a close game throughout. But then in the third quarter with the Spartans leading 32-28, Brooke Raiche nailed an off-balanced three-pointer to barely beat the shot clock and then made a three-pointer on the next possession. Suddenly, the Spartans had a 38-28 lead, compelling Keene State coach Keith Boucher to call a timeout with 1:25 left in the quarter.
The Spartans could not hold the double-digit lead. When the Owls' Lilly Shilimon connected on a three of her own, it pared the lead to seven, 45-38 with three minutes remaining.
That is why Castleton's next three was precious. It came from Alexis Quenneville to finally put game out of reach with 1:32 remaining.
"That was a big shot," Castleton coach Tim Barrett said.
It was also a big win. Castleton came into the game in sixth place in the Little East Conference standings, a spot that would give the Spartans the sixth and final playoff spot. CU is in a race with Western Connecticut to earn that final seed.
Keene State led 20-18 after a first half that Castleton fan Mike Jakubowski described as a tractor pull. It was an apt description. There was little fluidity.
"Some of that was a lot of fouls and lot of missed shots," Barrett said.
But the Spartans were a different team when they came back onto the floor and won the third quarter 21-8.
"We did that by pushing the ball, pushing the ball and executing really well. That's what we talked about at halftime," Castleton point guard Abbie Lesure said. "It was a great team win."
Lesure said the two quick treys from Raiche were monumental.
"It felt good to have that cushion because the game went into overtime at Keene," Lesure said.
The Spartans won that game 57-45, dominating the Owls in the overtime stanza.
Lesure and Ajla Medic were honored before the game in a Senior Day ceremony.
"I was happy for them. They were both able to contribute today," Barrett said. "Abby has been outstanding all year."
Lesure did most of the ball handling and limited her turnovers to just two against the Owls' pressure while also dishing out five assists.
Raiche led the Spartans with 14 points, making good on two of her three attempts from three-point land. Quenneville had 13 points and was three of six beyond the arc. Katlyn Toomey had another outstanding game inside for the Spartans with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She also had a game-high three steals.
"Toomey has been solid rebounding all year and today she became that third scorer we have been trying to identify all season," Barrett said. "We have had trouble finding that third option."
Holding any LEC team to 38 points is noteworthy.
"I thought our defense was good for all four quarters, start to finish," Barrett said.
Leading the Owls was Shilimon with 13 points. Abby Thut, who played on CVU teams that won Vermont Division I state titles all four of her years, was next with 10 points.
The Spartans have three games remaining, all Little East contests. They are at Southern Maine on Feb. 9, host Eastern Connecticut on Feb. 13 and travel to UMass-Dartmouth on Feb. 16.
Castleton's record goes to 14-8 and 6-7 in the Little East. The Owls fall to 3-18 and 1-12 in the league.
NOTES: The six-team Little East Tournament begins on Feb. 19. The championship game is set for Feb. 23. ... Mill River graduate Tessa Davenport was unavailable to the Spartans due to an injury suffered in the previous game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.