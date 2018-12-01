HENNIKER, N.H. — The Castleton women's hockey team completed a weekend sweep with a 3-1 victory over New England College Saturday and slipped into second place in the New England Hockey Conference.
Team points leader Jocelyn Forrest had a hand in every Castleton goal and Aimee Briand scored for the second straight game as the Spartans moved to 4-1-1 in the conference and 4-4-1 overall.
Briand's goal lifted the Spartans to a 1-0 victory over visiting Johnson and Wales Friday.
Courtney Gauthier scored the go-ahead goal with an assist from Forrest and Forrest had an empty-netter with her eighth goal of the season in the final minute with an assist from Briand. Forrest has 11 points to lead Castleton.
Briand scored first with an assist from Forrest but Morgan Lamos tied the score for the Pilgrims, who fell to 1-10-1 overall and 1-5-1 in the NEHC.
Rylie Wills made 17 saves in the Castleton nets while Cianna Weir had 37 for NEC.
Castleton will visit Williams on Tuesday.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Johnson & Wales 3, Castleton 2 (OT)
Connor Bechtel tipped in a Conor Cassidy shot late in overtime to lift Johnson & Wales past Castleton 3-2 Saturday at Spartan Arena.
The goal gave the visitors their first New England Hockey Conference victory of the season. They are 1-4-1, and 3-5-2 overall.
The goal also denied a weekend sweep for the Spartans, who fell to 2-7-3 overall and 1-4-1 in the conference. They defeated Suffolk at Spartan Arena on Friday for their second win in three outings.
Connor Rider's goal (assisted by Dan Fitzgerald) for Castleton forced OT after J&W had taken the lead on a goal by Ryan Seta. Nicholas Pezza also scored for Johnson & Wales and keeper Mike Rockwell had 38 saves.
Glenn Wiswell also scored for Castleton, with assists to Mark Shroyer and Nick Gravina.
Wyatt Pickrell, like Rockwell, had a splendid game in net with 37 saves.
Castleton will visit New England College on Friday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Green Mountain 82,
College of Saint Joseph 56
POULTNEY — Duane Goodman's 20 points led four Eagles in double figures as Green Mountain rolled over College of Saint Joseph 82-56 Saturday.
GMC is now 4-1 while the Fighting Saints fell to 5-7.
Greg Alexander added 14 points, Sean Leflore 12 and Jacob Plum 11 for the Eagles.
Charles Isaac had 13 points, Mickalous Snowden 12 and Brian Kennedy 10 for CSJ.
