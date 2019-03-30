BOSTON — Castleton outshot UMass-Dartmouth 30-16 and stormed to a 18-9 victory in its women's Little East lacrosse debut Saturday.
Emma Best and Morgan Derosia had six goals apiece and nine of their 12 came in an 11-3 first half. Castleton had the game's first six goals and went on to level its overall record at 4-4.
Best now has 21 goals after her second six-goal game of the season.
Derosia added two assists on Saturday.
Erin Shuttle added a hat trick and Megan Wood a trio of assists for the Spartans. Samantha Hebb got the win in net with six saves and Raven Payne added another.
Brooke Kahill had three goals and an assist for the hosts.
Castleton will visit Colby-Sawyer on Wednesday.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Salem 4, Castleton 3
SALEM, Mass. — Jay Coletti's go-ahead goal in the third period held up and the Salem Vikings held off Castleton 4-3 Little East lacrosse on Saturday.
The game was a statistical wash with Castleton winning shots (26-25) and shots on net (16-15). Salem's Stephen Balcher had 13 saves to 11 for CU's Brandon Myron.
Jason Sedell scored twice and Kyle Lutinski once for Castleton while Tyler Morris scored twice for 3-4 (overall), 1-1 Salem. Castleton is 2-7 and 0-2.
The Spartans will visit UMass-Boston on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
Spartans split with Thoroughbreds
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Castleton scored seven times in the fifth inning and won Game 1 of a softball twinbill, 9-4 over Skidmore on Saturday.
The Thoroughbreds squared things up in the nightcap 3-0.
Two Thoroughbreds errors contributed to Castleton's big inning in the opener when the Spartans grabbed a 7-2 lead. Only three of their nine runs were earned.
Kylie Wright hurled a route-going eight-hitter for the victory and got two hits and two RBIs from Miranda Fish and two RBIs and a hit from Kate Lapan.
Game 2 featured a splendid pitching duel between Castleton's Olivia Bowen and Skidmore's Hannah Davis. Each allowed three hits with the big difference home runs by Hannah Paolucci and Kaitlyn Judd.
Both pitchers threw tidy games, Davis walking one and fanning four and Bowen walking two and striking out three.
Fish collected another two hits, including a double, with Bowen singling for the 6-9 Spartans.
Skidmore is 8-9.
Castleton hosts a twinbill with Plymouth on Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton 18, Western Connecticut 12
Western Connecticut 16, Castleton 5
DANBURY, Conn. — Both teams slugged their way to a victory, Castleton winning 18-12 in the opener and WCS 16-5 in the nightcap.
The 7-7 Spartans have a twinbill at Coast Guard on Sunday.
MEN'S TENNIS
Rhode Island College 7, Castleton 2
Igor Almeida and Jared Wheeler had singles wins for the 2-5 Spartans, who will host UMass-Boston next Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.