CHESTER — Green Mountain led 21-20 at the half before opening it up to 40-30 by the end of three and beating West Rutland 57-48 in Marble Valley League girls basketball Friday night.
“It was a little scary then,” said GM coach Terry Farrell. “I had three starters with four fouls each.”
Paige Karl led Green Mountain with 14 points, Hannah Buffum added 11 and Maya Lewis had 10.
Green Mountain, 5-1, hosts Bellows Falls on Monday.
Elizabeth Bailey led West Rutland with 15 points and Kiana Grabowski scored nine.
The Golden Horde falls to 5-2.
Bellows Falls 78, Poultney 21
POULTNEY — Taylor Goodell had 14 points and Halle Dickerson 11 to lead a balanced attack as Bellows Falls beat Poultney 78-21 Friday night in MVL basketball.
Julia Bruno had seven points and Emily Hanley six for the Blue Devils, now 0-7 to BF’s 7-0.
“They’re very good; they’re the quickest team we’ve seen,” said Blue Devils coach Todd Hayes.
“I was very happy with the way we played in the first half. We did a lot of good things. We got them to turn the ball over a little bit and that’s what I was excited about.”
Poultney will host Arlington next Tuesday.
Rutland 45, Colchester 27
COLCHESTER — Rutland snapped a two-game losing streak, beating Colchester 45-27 Friday night.
Kendra Sabotka and Rylee Burgess each scored 11 points for the Raiders, now 5-3.
Both teams played poorly in the first half with the Raiders going into the break with a 15-7 lead.
“Leah Charron (seven points) had a great game for us,” said Rutland coach Nate Bellomo. “She was all over the place; she worked her tail off.”
The Raiders are at Mill River on Tuesday.
Colchester is 1-6.
MSJ 51, Black River 16
Tiana Gallipo scored 11 points to lead the Mounties past Black River 51-16 in girls Marble Valley League action Friday.
“Our intensity was good,” said MSJ coach G.J. Garrow. “We’ve been working on our defense and that was good too.”
Sophia Markowski and Julia Lee each scored 10 points for the Mounties.
MSJ, 3-6, hosts Twin Valley on Monday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 5,
St. Michael’s College 1
Castleton got goals from Caleb Fizer, Connor Rider, Kyle Kazeroid, Brian Leonard, and an empty netter from Dom Kuziak as the Spartans defeated Saint Michael’s 5-1 Friday night at Spartan Arena.
Wyatt Pickrell made 37 saves as the Spartans moved to 3-8-4 on the season.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
U Maine Fort Kent 66,
Green Mountain 61
FORT KENT, Maine — The Green Mountain men’s basketball team rallied from a 17-point deficit to get back to within one before falling to the Maine Fort Kent Bengals 66-61 Friday night.
Green Mountain, 8-4 plays at U-Maine Machias on Sunday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Maine Fort Kent 71,
Green Mountain 32
FORT KENT, Maine — The Green Mountain women’s basketball team learned why the Fort Kent Bengals are 12-2. The Eagles traveled a long way to end up on the wrong end of a 71-32 score.
Fort Kent built an 18-point halftime lead.
GMC’s Mercedes Rideout and Leanna Mason combined for 20 points in the second half.
The Eagles are 3-7.
