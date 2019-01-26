CHESTER — Bellows Falls overcame a 22-6 deficit only to see Green Mountain regain its composure and hang on for a 42-36 win in a Marble Valley League girls basketball game Saturday at Nason Gym.
It was matchup of two teams having stellar seasons. BF came into the game at 9-1 in Division II while the Division III Chieftains were at 7-2. However, the start of the game was anything but competitive as Green Mountain rolled to a 16-4 first-quarter lead.
The Chieftains were up 22-6 with 3:04 to go in the second period when the game took a dramatic change; Bellows Falls, which was having a terrible time scoring, went on an 11-0 run to close out the half and turned what looked like a rout into a ballgame.
“We've been having a tough time scoring on the road,” said BF first-year coach Todd Wells. “And we did again today for awhile."
And the comeback had one more page to turn.
When Bellows Falls went on an 8-2 burst to start the third quarter, the Terriers found themselves with a 25-24 lead.
“I usually try to save my timeouts for the end of the game, but I couldn't today,” said GM coach Terry Farrell. “I had to do something to stop the bleeding.”
The open wound slowly closed and the two teams battled until GM was able to hold on as Annie Lamson and Hannah Buffum made free throws in the closing seconds.
Wells thought the BF defense was effective because GM's quick guard, Paige Karl, was dealing with foul trouble and eventually fouled out.
“They are a different team when she's not out there,” said Wells.
But GM had other weapons, especially Buffum, who came off a tough shooting night in Springfield to score 16 points and be a force underneath.
“We really need her to play well,” said Farrell, who said that Buffum and Annie Lamson kept their composure down the stretch.
GM also got solid games from Rachel Guerra with 10 points and Maya Lewis with nine. Only four players from GM scored.
One area that got GM going in the first quarter was rebounding — the Chiefs got six points on putback hoops as BF struggled to gain control of either board. Then the whole complexion of the game changed rapidly as Abbe Cravinho, Hallie Dickerson and Taylor Goodell all hit 3s in the last 2:44 of the second period.
Goodell got another 3 early in the third period to bring Bellows Falls to within three at 24-21. Then, putback hoops by Dickerson and Marchica put Bellows Falls in the lead at 25-24. But while the Terriers stayed within range, they would never lead again.
Both teams are home Monday with Springfield coming to GM and Twin Valley at BF.
