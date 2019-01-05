CHESTER — A relentless man-to-man defense limited previously undefeated West Rutland to 10 field goals as Green Mountain put a 46-33 hurt on the Golden Horde Saturday at Nason Gym.
Brian Rapanotti's Chieftains not only played a stellar defense, but were unselfish with the ball and ganged up on both boards in an impressive effort against a team that came into the game at 5-0.
“That was pretty stock effort,” is the way Raponatti put it. “These guys have put a lot of effort into this program and it showed today.”
For West Rutland, a Division IV team that won only one game last year, it was their first loss in six games.
"I knew we were going to have to be at our best and this certainly was not our best,” said Westside coach Jordan Tolar. “It was like we never got off the bus.”
The Golden Horde had a particularly tough time getting off a clear shot. “And we turned the ball too many times looking for a good look,” said Tolar. “We did not do a good job of taking care of the ball.”
Green Mountain, a Division III team with a 4-2 record, is blessed with quick, athletic players who can transition effortlessly. There was one play just before the end of the third period when it looked strange that Rapanotti called time out with 1.4 seconds to play.
“Why is he calling timeout now?” someone uttered. When the ball was put in play Chase Ordway-Smith lofted an inbounds pass that freshman Dylan McCarthy caught in mid-air and before he hit the ground he feathered the ball into the hole.
“He's improving each time out,” said Rapanotti of his ninth grader.
McCarthy finished with eight points. The team was led Brooks Ordway-Smith with 16.
West Rutland could never put a run together as it fell behind 18-8 after one period and 29-15 at the half. Green Mountain kind of spun its wheels in the third quarter (five points) but the Golden Horde could not take advantage and scored just eight points. There was not a field goal for either team until 3:21 of the period when Kyle Laughlin dropped in a three-pointer for West Rutland.
Rapanotti said his defense was particularly aware of Laughlin who has had some big games this year, the GM coach thought holding him to 11 points was “a pretty good defensive effort.”
Liam Beaulieu, a hard-working forward, added seven points for the Westsiders.
Black River comes to West Rutland on Wednesday while GM goes to Arlington on Thursday.
