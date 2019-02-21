POULTNEY — The closure of Green Mountain College athletics disrupts lives. It can seem seismic to young athletes as they scramble to find the next school that is the right fit.
The school recently announced it will close after graduation in May, but athletics goes dark in a few days since there are no spring sports at the school this year.
It means there will be a conference with one less team, and fewer activities for area fans to attend.
But with the final on-campus athletic event held Thursday night, there are also human stories. The absence of GMC athletics has a face.
Athletic Director James Thivierge has a wife and two young children. Still, he is more fortunate than many in his department. Since there are no spring sports — the decision to scrap lacrosse was made in the fall due to an insufficient number of players — the athletic department pretty much goes out of business this week except for Thivierge. He will be working until graduation.
"There will be a lot of closing things to do and I will also be helping athletes to find a home, trying to find the best fit for them," Thivierge said.
Thivierge lives in Poultney and knows his first obligation is to his family.
"We'd love to stay in the area. We are pretty entrenched in Poultney," Thivierge said.
But that might well mean a drastic career change. He has served as both athletic director and sports information director at GMC. Castleton University is just down the road but the market for his type of work is shrinking.
"The landscape of higher education in Vermont is tough," Thivierge said, pointing to College of St. Joseph and Southern Vermont College as schools fighting to stay afloat.
Thivierge said GMC coaches have continued to work with student athletes despite not having a sport to coach any longer. They are attempting to secure another institution where their former players will fit in and have the opportunity to continue to play.
"Our coaches have been really, really great. Ever since Kip came here, athletics has been very student focused," Thivierge said. "Our coaches have a recruiting network and they have been reaching out on the athletes' behalf."
He was referring to former athletic director Kip Shipley, who resigned just prior to the start of school in 2018 due to a family matter.
Thivierge said many of the athletes are down to one or several schools and are going through the application process.
While Thursday night's women's basketball game with Davis College brought down the curtain on athletic events on the campus, there is one team still playing on the road.
The Green Mountain men's basketball team had a very successful season, going 18-9, and earned a spot in the NAIA Independent Tournament in Lincoln, Illinois. The Eagles are the No. 7 seed in the eight-team tournament and will play No. 2 Washington Adventist of Maryland on Friday at 2 p.m.
Like Thivierge, GMC men's basketball coach Ben Davis has a young family. He began his coaching job at GMC in 2016, relocating from the Upper Midwest.
He quickly felt at home. He and his wife Jaya found a home in nearby Whitehall, New York, which he describes as "in the country between Fair Haven and Whitehall."
It is a landscape that is a runner's paradise and Davis is an avid runner.
But paradise is not something that is necessarily forever, or, at the least, must be rediscovered.
Thivierge, Davis and the remainder of the athletic staff, along with the athletes, must move on. It's not always easy.
In 1819, Daniel Webster delivered his famous words before the United States Supreme Court about Dartmouth College: "It is, Sir, as I have said, a small college. And yet there are those who love it."
Two hundred years later, it is a sentiment being expressed frequently about Green Mountain College in the hallways and offices of its Waldron Athletic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.