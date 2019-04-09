Fair Haven and Mill River will soon be announcing the hiring of new varsity football coaches, according to athletic directors from both schools. They will replace Fair Haven’s Brian Grady, who will be a member of the Castleton University coaching staff next season, and Mill River’s Jon Wallett.
Mill River has selected its next coach and has yet to release the name of the successful candidate. In Fair Haven, the replacement has been selected and is awaiting approval from the School Board.
Fair Haven’s new field boss will be guiding the team in a new-look Division II after the departure of state champion Burr and Burton to Division I and the addition of the Brattleboro Colonels to D-II. The Colonels will have one of the best players in the league in third-year starter Tyler Millerick, a one-man crew at quarterback who can pass, escape pressure and pick up big gains with his legs.
The Slaters will be looking for a new quarterback with Cam Coloutti graduating this June. Another 15 Slaters will graduate from the team that lost to BBA in last November’s finals, including workhorse running back Aaron Szabo.
Mill River should have a third-year starting quarterback under center next fall in Colby Fox, but with 13 seniors out the door this spring, including running back Josh Bishop and wideout Will Grabowski, Mill River will be looking for key replacements on offense.
The season begins Friday, Aug. 30.
Elsewhere, Rutland High School will be blessed with a large group of returning linemen from a team that was the surprise of D-I with an appearance in the last state title game and an 8-3 record. Rutland entered the year with just a handful of experienced varsity players. But the Raiders will graduate quarterback Ryan Moore and tailback Dakota Peters, so the club is in need of skill-position players.
It’s not too soon to be looking for favorites for next season, and Poultney is going to be at the top of the list in Division III. The Blue Devils return starting quarterback Caden Capman and speedster Levi Allen will be back at tailback after recovering from an injury that scrapped both his football and basketball seasons this year. The Blue Devils will also return the bulk of a hulking offensive line that powered a good running game. Even without the speedy Allen in the backfield, the Blue Devils, who graduate five players, pushed Woodstock to the limit in last November’s championships.
Springfield, which compiled a 4-4 regular-season record under first-year coach Todd Aiken, will be another team to look for, so among Poultney, Springfield and traditional powers Woodstock and Windsor, D-III should be highly competitive.
NOTES: The coaching staff of the defending D-I champion Mount Mansfield Cougars will also have a new look next fall with head coach Marty Richards and most of his staff leaving the program. ... Mount St. Joseph, which tried to play a D-III schedule last fall but folded during the season, will not have football next year. ... One curious aspect of next fall’s D-I schedule is that Burr and Burton and Rutland will not meet, despite being only 35 miles apart.
