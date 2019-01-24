Amarillo is divided. The Texas Panhandle city is going through a tough time because the people who should be supporting a high school coach are backing the wrong faction.
Politics has reared its ugly head. The administration and school board wanted Amarillo High volleyball coach Kori Cooper Clements to play certain players for political reasons. These were players of parents in high positions who wielded clout.
Clements coached the Lady Sandies to a 33-14 record in 2018 before they fell to Birdville in the regional semifinals.
The pressure has been so great to play these players this year that she has given her resignation to be effective at the end of her contract in May.
She wrote in her letter that she was “not supported by athletic, campus, or district administration.”
Good for her. Resigning and standing for something is far better than caving in and allowing others to dictate playing time.
This is Texas but it happens all over. I can recall when Proctor High School principal Marilyn Grunewald had me come into her office to ask me about her varsity boys basketball coach because she was getting so much pressure to have him removed. And you would probably be making a pretty safe assumption if you said that playing time was at the root of it all.
Grunewald only tapped into me because she had just gotten to the area from Enosburg and wasn’t really armed with much information about her coach and the situation. She wanted to fight for him if it was the right thing to do.
Board members and administration are not at practice every day. They don’t have the information necessary to do what every parent wants.
Coaches know the dynamic of the team and what promotes the best chemistry.
Hey, coaches want to win more than anyone.
Naturally coaches should not be immune from criticism. Once in a great while there are sufficient reasons for removal.
But that is the case the tiniest percentage of the time. Almost always, the right course is to let the coaches coach.
Administrators need to have a backbone and support the coach. Frequently, it is a coach those same administrators brought aboard and hired for very good reasons.
You always like to see someone who has worked hard get rewarded. That’s why I was thrilled to see that former Hartford High School quarterback Mike McCarthy got the interim head football coaching job recently at Central Connecticut.
I thought he might get the head job at Albany when it opened several years ago but that didn’t happen.
When Pete Rossomando resigned the head post at Central to join the staff at Rutgers, McCarthy was given the tag of interim head coach.
McCarthy played for coach Mike Stone at Hartford before going on to play quarterback at Cortland State.
Stone knew McCarthy well. He was not only his coach but they grew up on the same street.
“They are lucky to have him,” Stone said. “He is a student of the game and he loves the game. He is accountable and he holds his players accountable. He is demanding of himself and his players.
“He will do a great job for them.”
I just glanced at the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Poll and noticed the coaches have ranked unbeaten Blue Mountain No. 1 in Division IV girls basketball.
I have them pegged at No. 4, with West Rutland at No. 1.
One of us is a lot smarter than the other.
