BRATTLEBORO — Adam Newton scored 13 points to lead Brattleboro over Rutland 37-34 Friday night in Marble Valley League boys basketball action.
“We were up by one with 32 seconds left, shooting two and we missed them both,” said Raider coach Mike Wood. “There is no excuse; we’ve got to win that game. We gave up four points in the last 32 seconds.”
Jacob Lorman led the Raiders with 17 points as they fell to 9-4.
The Raiders’ previous low-point total was 42 against St. Johnsbury more than a month ago.
“As good as we were on defense we were just as bad on offense. We have to execute,” Wood added.
Charlie Galanes added 10 points for the Colonels as they improve to 7-6.
Rutland travels to Burlington on Wednesday to play a make-up game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Proctor 53,
Leland & Gray 27
PROCTOR — Allie Almond scored 15 points to lead Proctor over Leland & Gray 53-27 in girls Marble Valley League action Friday night.
“After an emotional game against West Rutland it was good to see us come out with the same kind of intensity two games in a row,” said Phantoms coach Chris Hughes.
Lindsey Elms and Maggie McKearin each added 11 points for the Phantoms.
Allison Bates scored eight points to lead 3-11 Leland & Gray.
Proctor, at 10-3, travels to Otter Valley on Monday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 2,
UMass-Boston 1
BOSTON, Mass. — Ryanne Mix scored with an assist from Jocelyn Forrest to give Castleton a 1-0 first period lead and Courtney Gauthier scored what proved to be the game winner unassisted in the third as the Spartans stopped UMass-Boston 2-1 Friday afternoon in New England Hockey Conference play.
Edy Moritz scored a short-handed goal late in the third period for the Beacons to break up the shutout.
The Spartans only managed 11 shots on goal.
Rylie Wills made 35 saves for Castleton and the late shorthanded Beacon goal forced her to face an extra skater in the final 1:11 seconds as the Beacons played with an empty net.
The Spartans are now 6-4-2 in the New England Hockey Conference.
The Beacons are now two points back of third-place Castleton at 5-7-2.
Castleton is at fifth-place Southern Maine on Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
U-Maine Fort Kent 68, Green Mountain 38
POULTNEY — A strong second quarter lifted Maine-Fort Kent over Green Mountain College on Friday night. The Bengals outscored the Eagles 21-7 in the second quarter on their way to a 68-48 victory.
Ivette Trujillo scored 21 points to lead the Bengals, who improve to 21-3.
Sabrina Simili scored 12 points and Brittany Frasier added eight to lead the Eagles.
Green Mountain, 5-15, is at Vermont Tech on Sunday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton’s Forrest
on D3 hockey team
UTICA, N.Y. — For the second time during the 2018-19 season, Jocelyn Forrest of the Castleton University women’s ice hockey team backed up her selection as New England Hockey Conference Player of the Week with national recognition, as she was named to the D3Hockey.com Team of the Week for the week ending Jan. 27.
Forrest played a big role offensively, leading the Spartans to a 1-1-1 slate over three games during the week — including a 3-3 overtime tie with defending champion and nationally ranked Norwich. The draw snapped a 28-game winning streak in NEHC play.
Continuing to improve on her stellar senior campaign, Forrest scored five points for the Spartans during a 1-1-1 week.
CORRECTION
The Mill River skier who finished 25th at Thursday’s alpine meet at Pico Peak was incorrectly identified in a sports brief appearing in Friday’s edition. That skier was Ryan Jones.
