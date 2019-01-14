NORTH CLARENDON — This was just the kind of victory that the Brattleboro boys needed. It would have also done a world of good for Mill River but the Minutemen's chances disappeared at the foul line in a 60-57 Colonels win Monday in a Marble Valley League boys basketball game.
Brattleboro, a team known for its problems closing out games, blew a 10-point lead then overcame a six-point deficit down the stretch in a game with frantic pace from start to finish.
Adam Newton scored 10 of his 21 points in the final four minutes and the Colonels improved to 4-5. In its first four games, the Colonels had close losses to South Burlington, St. Johnsbury and Burlington.
"We've lost a couple of close games so this is a big one for us; hopefully times will change now," said the Colonels' ball-of-fire point guard, Tyler Millerick.
Newton's heroics came at a time when the Colonels' chief post presence, Hunter Beebe (15 points), was walking off a gimpy ankle on the sidelines. Newton hit a big 3 to close the gap to 51-50 and then scored the final five Brattleboro points with a 5-of-5 showing at the foul line.
What coach Jack Rogers wouldn't have given for one little stretch like that for his D-II Minutemen.
His team scratched and clawed back from a 34-24 deficit in the third period, led by sophomore point man Aidan Botti (17 of his 21 points in the second half), but shot a miserable 12 for 25 from the line, including 7 for 15 in the final two periods.
"I'm really disappointed because I think we should have won that," Rogers said. "The way we persevered to take the lead .... we just missed too many free throws."
Mill River fell to 5-2 and looked like it was going down meekly before Botti exploded to life in the third period. After a Newton trey and a Jack Price (10 points) free throw staked Brattleboro to a 10-point margin, Botti mixed 3-pointers with determined drives to the rim for a 10-point period.
The Minutemen won the final seven minutes of the third period, 17-6, to take a 43-40 lead.
"I loved the way we played the second half," Rogers said. "It took us a little time to adjust. We haven't played a strong, physical team. They're a Division I team."
Will Grabowski added 14 points for the Minutemen, who had two frantic 3-pointers to tie the score in the final seconds.
Beebe had an eight-point first period, which ended with Brattleboro holding an 18-13 lead, scoring with strong moves inside as well as hitting a 3-pointer. His offensive rebounding also helped the Colonels score 14 points inside in the half.
Coupled with six Minuteman turnovers in the second period Brattleboro built the lead to 30-20 but Grabowski and Tyler Shelvey buckets cut it to 30-24 at the break.
Mill River has another D-I game on tap on Wednesday when Burr and Burton comes to town.
