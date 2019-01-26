FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys played 28 good minutes in a bid to post a victory over Division I Brattleboro but the last four saw the Colonels rally to a 47-39 decision in a Marble Valley League inter-divisional game Saturday.
The 6-6 Colonels scored the game's final nine points to drop the D-II Slaters to 6-3. Charlie Galanes had four of those points, including a basket on the day's most eye-popping, bang-bang play.
After a steal by Tyler Millerick in the backcourt, Adam Newton (18 points) wound up with the ball and with Galanes streaking to the hoop, Newton found him with a behind-the-back bounce pass. Galanes took it in stride and finished for a 42-39 lead as Newton threw an exuberant fist in the air.
Galanes was fouled and made the free throw with 2:31 to play and the Colonels scored the game's last two baskets while the Slaters were mired in a stretch of missed 3-pointers and turnovers. The Slaters did not score after Joey Gannon's low-post turnaround off a Kohlby Murray pass gave them a 39-38 lead with 3:12 remaining.
Fair Haven looked like the team in charge throughout the first half, storming to a 10-0 lead, leading 17-7 after a period and 22-14 through halftime. Four 3-pointers — two by Murray — and 10 interior points were largely responsible but the treys dried up in the second half (1 for 13), when the Slaters had only six points in the paint.
"(Brattleboro) pushed us away from the hoop in the second half but I'd like to play them again. That was fun," said Fair Haven assistant Greg Cummings.
"Maybe their pressure hurt us a little bit. Our shots weren't falling in the second half but I thought we played really, really well until that last four minutes."
Murray had 10 points, Gannon nine and Andrew Ferrara seven for the Slaters but they combined for only six points in the second half when Brattleboro used a trap defense all over the court.
Newton had 10 of his 18 points, Galanes all of his seven points and Jack Price nine of his 10 in the second half for Brattleboro.
The Colonels chipped away at the 22-14 halftime deficit in the third with Price's seven points helping create a 30-30 tie. Zack Ellis broke the tie at the end of the period with a layup off a Parker Morse look but the Slaters were never able to pull away again.
They had their biggest lead at 17-4 in the first period, peaking on a Gannon 3-pointer.
Fair Haven now goes into the heart of its divisional schedule, with 7-4 rival Mill River coming to town on Tuesday. The Minutemen like to play the speed game and Cummings, who used a short bench on Saturday, thinks the Slaters will be fit to run with them.
"I think we'll be okay," he said. "We have seven or eight kids who will contribute."
