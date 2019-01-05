BRANDON — Whenever Greg Hughes wants to remind his team of its potential all he has to do is show them a replay of Saturday's fourth period.
His Otter Valley boys turned a ho-hum outing and a 10-point deficit into a horse race in that session before succumbing to Brattleboro 56-53 in a Marble Valley League inter-divisional game.
The Division II Otters turned from the hunted to the hunter in the fourth when they limited D-I Brattleboro to one field goal and scored 23 points. Only the 9-of-10 free throw shooting of Tyler Millerick (15 points) prevented this one from getting away from the 3-4 Colonels.
On the flip side, some missed inside shots and a 9-of-20 outing at the foul line cost OV, 4-4.
"This was a step up for us and the way we finished the fourth quarter is definitely something to look forward to," Hughes said. "If we played that way intensity-wise and confidence-wise at the offensive end we could have made a different game of it."
Dylan Mackie had 10 of his 19 points in the fourth and a lot of sparks flew at the defensive end as well where Kollin Bissette was half-cheetah, half-octopus with his quick feet and three of his four blocked shots.
But every time the Otters made it a two-possession game, the quick Millerick stepped up to the line to pad the lead. The Colonels scored their final 14 points at the line with Hunter Beebe (nine points) scoring the only Brattleboro field goal early in the period on a baseline jumper.
The Colonels were 2 for 6 at the line in the first half but 15 of 20 in the second.
Mackie had two treys in the fourth, and one spectacular score on a baseline drive and Del Norwood had a three-pointer, but that was a cosmetic basket as time expired.
The Colonels blocked nine shots, one of the biggest an Adam Newton effort in the fourth to deny a Mackie breakaway bucket with the Otters trailing by six. They had five blocks in the first half as the Colonels refused to let the Otters use their quickness to get to the hoop so not all of the Otters' misses inside were of their own doing.
Newton had 13 points and Keegan Givens and Charlie Galanes 10 each for the Colonels, a sneaky dangerous team that moved its feet and played hard-nosed defense from start to finish.
"We've had trouble closing out games," said Brattleboro coach Jason Coplan. "Today was a great test and a great finish. Otter Valley not quitting really put us to the test. I'm proud of my kids."
Norwood finished with 15 points and Pat McKeighan added eight for the Otters.
The Colonels won the first three periods, 14-11, 16-12 and 13-10.
They pulled away in the second when Givens came off the bench with three three-pointers and switched up their personality at the dawn of the third, going inside for their first four buckets and a 38-28 lead.
The Otters charged out in the second period and took their biggest lead with a jumper by Mackie, a trey by Tyler Rowe and a steal and layup by Mackie for an 18-14 edge.
It was 21-17 when Givens heated up with his treys from the left side to hoist the Colonels back into the lead. He and Newton combined for all 16 of Brattleboro's 16 points in the period.
NOTES: The Otters play their second straight D-I opponent on Wednesday when they visit Burr and Burton. ... Former Springfield High School coach (and future Springfield Hall of Famer) Richie Wyman, and Mill River boys coach Jack Rogers, were both in attendance, both wearing Texas Longhorns caps.
