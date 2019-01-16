WEST RUTLAND — The Division II Fair Haven girls basketball team didn’t earn a lot of index points in the Vermont Principals’ Association’s formula with Wednesday night’s 45-29 win over Division IV West Rutland. Then again, that’s not what Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson came to the Hinchey Gym for.
“I guess I would rather play good competition and have to work for the win. I care more about that than the index points,” Wilson said.
And the Slaters did have to work for it. It was a six-point game (34-28) as late as the early minutes of the fourth quarter.
Hinchey Gym has been the stage for a lot of prolific scoring by individuals like West Rutland’s Brooke Raiche, Katie Lincoln, Greg Hughes and Justin Wener over the years, but Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti put on a first-half show that can take its place with any of them. Coloutti had six 3-pointers and 20 points in those first 16 minutes. She finished with 29 points with seven 3-point field goals.
Despite Coloutti’s scorching of the nets, the Golden Horde only trailed 28-22 at the half.
Kiana Grabowski dropped in both of her free throws at the beginning of the fourth quarter to cut the Slaters’ lead to 34-28, but from there the Slaters finally separated themselves from the Horde.
Coloutti made two free throws with 3:51 remaining to extend the lead to 40-29 and it just got easier from there.
Coloutti said the Horde tightened up their defense against her after halftime.
“They pushed the bottom of the zone out farther,” the sophomore guard said.
Coloutti said there was no way the Slaters overlooked the Golden Horde because of their Division IV tag.
“We knew they were quick and that they had a lot of good guard play,” Coloutti said. “We knew it would be tough.”
They are also big, sometimes playing 6-footers Elizabeth Bailey and Isabell Lanfear at the same time.
“I thought their bigs played very tough against our bigs,” Wilson said.
After Coloutti’s 29 points, the scoring for the Slaters fell off. Kerigan Disorda was next with six points.
The Golden Horde was led by Kiera Pipeling with eight points. Jenee McGee followed with seven and Bailey and Grabowski added five each.
Bailey was a force on the boards but didn’t finish as well as she normally does around the rim. There was a reason for that.
“Elizabeth was not feeling well at all tonight,” Westside coach Carl Serrani said.
There were a lot of turnovers but most were forced as the teams really got after one another.
Serrani was happy with the effort of his 7-3 squad.
“I thought we played hard,” he said.
There were a couple of times it appeared that the Slaters would get away from the Horde much earlier than they did.
They got out to a 14-4 lead with Coloutti’s first three treys providing most of the punch. She had 11 of those 14 points.
But the Horde battled back. McGee nailed a 3-pointer that started the run that sliced the halftime lead to six.
It was in the third quarter when the Slaters looked poised to run away and hide again. Disorda began the quarter by sticking a 3-pointer and then another 3-pointer by Coloutti got the lead to double digits.
Again the Horde responded, slicing the margin to six.
The Slaters are also 7-3 and have a break due to exams. They are not in action again until a week from Friday when Springfield comes to town for what will be a significant game in the jockeying for playoff seeding in Division II.
The Slaters have won five of their last six. Not a bad way to go into the exam break and, most of all, Wilson was happy the last one came against a good team on its own floor.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.