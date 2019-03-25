DARTMOUTH, Mass. — The Castleton softball team opened its Little East Conference schedule by suffering a sweep to UMass-Dartmouth on the road Sunday. The Corsairs took game one, 3-0, before coming back with a 4-2 triumph in game two.
Corsair pitcher Jill Richards tossed a one-hit shutout in game one and didn’t allow a hitter to reach base until the seventh inning. Castleton (5-6, 0-2 LEC) fumbled a one-run lead as UMass-Dartmouth (9-7, 2-0 LEC) plated three unanswered tallies to take game two.
UMass-Dartmouth 3, Castleton 0
Richards pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout and went 1-for-3 at the dish to lead the Corsairs to victory in game one. She struck out six and did not allow a base-runner until the top of the seventh inning with two outs.
Castleton’s Miranda Fish broke up the perfect game with two outs in the top of the seventh inning with a walk. Then, Tori Swaine hit a single to left to break up the no-hitter. With the tying run at the plate, Richards induced an infield groundout one batter later to secure the victory.
Kylie Wright started and went the distance allowing all three runs, one earned, on eight hits. She did not record a strikeout nor surrender a walk.
UMass-Dartmouth 4, Castleton 2
UMass-Dartmouth plated the final three runs of the game with single tallies in the third, fourth, and fifth to earn the sweep.
Castleton scored both of its runs in the top of the third inning to take a brief 2-1 lead. Makenna Thorne got the inning started with an infield single before successive base hits by Calli Van Gorden and Fish loaded the bases. Jamie Boyle worked a two-out walk to score one before Devin Millerick singled to score the second.
Olivia Bowen started and took a no-decision. She pitched three innings and surrendered two runs, one earned, on two hits. Machaila Arjavich picked up the loss in relief after surrendering Dartmouth’s third tally in the fourth inning.
Castleton is scheduled to return to action on Wednesday with a pair of games at Rensselaer. The Spartans are scheduled to open at home on Saturday. Any schedule changes will be announced at castletonsports.com.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Castleton 15, Norwich 8
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s lacrosse team trailed by a goal at halftime, but outscored rival Norwich University 11-3 in the second half to pick up a 15-8 win in non-conference action at Dave Wolk Stadium on Sunday.
The Spartans (3-3) were behind 5-4 at the halftime break, but quickly took the lead after scoring seven unanswered goals in the first 11 minutes of the second half, never looking back from there as the knocked off the Cadets (3-4) behind the strength of five different goal scorers.
Megan Wood dominated the day for the Spartan offense, racking up five goals and two assists. She also added five draw controls and caused a turnover. Emma Best doubled her previous career-high in single-game scoring, potting six goals for Castleton. Erin Shuttle added two goals in her first action in 10 days, while Aubra Linn and Megan Krumm added scores for the Spartans. Krumm added an assist, while Morgan Derosia had a pair of helpers. Samantha Hebb made nine saves on 17 total chances.
YOUTH BASKETBALL
Area youth wins
N.E. Hoop Shoot title
Ethan Whalen, of Rutland Town, won the New England Elks Hoop Shoot Championship this past weekend in South Portland, Maine.
Whalen won the 10- and 11-year-old boys’ division, making 24 of 25 shots from the free throw line, and now advances to the Hoop Shoot National Finals in Chicago in late April.
This is Whalen’s second New England Hoop Shoot Championship, as he also advanced to the National Finals two years ago as a 9-year-old.
His sister, Ellie Whalen, also represented Vermont at New Englands this past weekend and finished fourth in the girls’ 8- and 9-year-old division, making 18 for 25 from the line.
