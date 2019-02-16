SPRINGFIELD — While Springfield was a 50-30 winner over Mill River on Saturday at Dressel Gym, what was at stake for both teams was the pairings for the Division II girls basketball tournament coming up soon.
By winning, the Cosmos, who were already guaranteed a home game in the first round of the playoffs at 14-4, have a chance to move up and possibly have two home games. Springfield entered the game tied for sixth with Harwood, and with games with Woodstock and Windsor this week, a pair of wins could move them up a couple notches in the standings.
Meanwhile, Mill River, which started the day in 17th place with 16 teams advancing, still has a chance to make the round of 16.
“I think if we win just one more game, we can move up,” said Mill River coach Ken Webb. The Minutemen also have two games this week, meeting Hartford and Fair Haven.
It was a game that also proved Springfield coach Joe Costello wasn't blowing smoke when he said during the fall that his basketball team was going to win 14 games.
Springfield wins games because it scores from many angles, gang rebounds and hustles on defense.
“We're hard to guard because you just can't pinpoint anyone,” said Costello.
Hannah Crosby got three from beyond the arc Saturday. Two more from Hailey Perham kept the defense scrambling while Julianna Albero-Levings hit four mid-range jumpers and Gabby Wardwell and her 6-foot-1 inch frame clogged the middle on defense and was a force off the boards.
“Springfield has really improved,” said Webb. “Joe has them playing great and they are aggressive to the ball. They rebound well. Of course we could have helped ourselves if we could have made some shots.”
Springfield also plays together well and Costello has enough depth that allows him to make frequent substitutions.
“Our chemistry is a big part of our success,” said Costello. “We missed some shots, but we stayed together and were aggressive all game long.”
The game was contested for the first eight minutes, Springfield leading just 15-11 after one period. However, the Cosmos had a 27-10 advantage in the middle two periods to put the game away.
It was the seventh straight win for Springfield while the Minutemen lost for the 11th consecutive time.
Crosby finished with 17 points, Perham 12 and Albero-Levings eight for the Cosmos. Molly Bruso had nine for Mill River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.