SPRINGFIELD — Incredible!
Down 40-27 with 1:36 to go in the third quarter, Springfield outscored Bellows Falls 27-2 the rest of the way to pull out a huge win, 54-42, in the opening round of the Division II girls basketball tournament Wednesday night at Dressel Gym.
And Cosmo Hannah Crosby is probably still smiling. The senior redhead has made a name for herself as a softball pitcher, but on this night it was all about basketball as she had 22 points — 14 in the fourth quarter — to key the win.
“Gosh, I’m so happy,” she said. ”I bet this smile will be on my face all night.”
The game was played in front of one the largest crowds Dressel Gym has seen in a long time, and to prove that the Bellows Falls-Springfield rivalry still exists, several Springfield police officers were needed to calm an uprising in the stands after the game.
While Crosby rates as the No. 1 star, teammate Gabby Wardwell with 16 points and many rebounds was also a major factor.
If there was one strange statistic in the game, it was at the foul line, where Springfield was 16 of 25 and Bellows Falls 2 for 2. The Terriers did not take a free throw after the first period.
It was a game of 15-5 teams that had met twice previously during the season, with Springfield winning on both occasions. Springfield got the seventh seed on its strength of schedule, with the Terriers landing in 10th place.
Bellows Falls coach Todd Wells was gracious after such a tough defeat, acknowledging the Springfield comeback and strength of the rivalry.
“But you know we’re a team that has had a bad quarter every game all season and tonight it was the fourth quarter,” he said.
As for the reason for the turnaround, Wells admitted the obvious in that, “We went dry, couldn’t make a shot, while they couldn’t miss.”
Springfield coach Joe Costello seemed to take a strange timeout with 13.6 seconds to go in the third quarter and his team trailing 40-31 as BF had the ball. However, Springfield stole the inbounds pass and scored as the period closed. The Cosmos went on to score the first 17 points of the fourth quarter to take the game away from the Terriers.
“I don’t think I was looking for a basket there as much as I wanted to talk about the defense, but we stole the ball and got a basket,” said Costello. “When BF is clicking they are hard to stop. We wanted to try something different.”
How about pulling off one of the best comebacks ever had in those hallowed halls of Springfield?
