SPRINGFIELD — During the fall, when Joe Costello was helping with the girls soccer team, he was asked about how he thought his basketball team would do this winter. He indicated that he thought his Cosmos would win more than they would lose.
After opening the season with a victory, Springfield dropped back-to-back games to Randolph and Windsor, raising some doubts.
“We let the Randolph game get away,” said Costello, “and Windsor is, well, Windsor.”
All of which made Wednesday’s 63-27 win over Twin Valley a move in the right direction.
“We executed well and played with more confidence,” added Costello. “We did some nice things especially playing unselfish and finding the open man.”
Hannah Crosby, who established a heady reputation as a softball pitcher, can do other things as well and Wednesday night poured in 18 points in leading all scorers. Gabriella Wardwell got the Cosmos going with 10 points in the first period and 12 in the game. Junior Ashley Chamberlin had a career-high 11 points.
“She’s improving each time out,” said Costello of Chamberlin.
The outcome was never a mystery as sometimes happens when a Division IV team plays a Division II team.
“Were they 30 points better than we were tonight?” asked Wildcat coach Buddy Hayford. “Yes they were. I thought we gave ourselves some good looks to score, but the shots didn’t drop. I told the girls at halftime maybe some of those shots will drop in the second half.”
Springfield opened with an 18-7 lead after one period and it was 40-14 at the half.
“They came out aggressively and we were over-matched,” said Hayford.
Senior Jarrett Niles was the leading Twin Valley scorer with eight points. Morgan Janovsky and Jayden Crawford connected on 3-point shots.
Springfield, 2-2, goes to Otter Valley on Friday while Twin Valley, 3-3, hosts Arlington on Saturday.
