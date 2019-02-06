SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls continue to impress as they rolled to their 11th win against four losses with a lopsided 56-11 Division II victory over Leland & Gray at Dressel Gym on Thursday night.
While this is a team that a lot was expected of, it remains a young team with only one senior. In the off-season, coach Joe Costello talked about a 14-win campaign and with Thursday’s Marble Valley League victory, the Cosmos are on the way to making their coach look good.
While the team lost four games, the only defeat that was not close was the early-season loss to Windsor.
The other three losses — to Randolph, Fair Haven and Mount St. Joseph — were games that were lost late.
Also, at 11-4, Athletic Director Rich Saypack thinks that mark is good enough to guarantee the Cosmos a first-place finish in the Marble Valley League C Division.
Thursday’s game against the 3-13 Rebels was over early as Springfield raced to a 35-4 halftime edge. It was a game that Costello used to clear the bench and work on some things.
“We needed to work on our execution and I think we did that,” he said.
The team has made solid strides all season and the development of 6-foot-1 Gabby Wardwell has made a difference as she clogs the middle, has a height advantage off the boards and gets putback hoops.
Thursday night, junior Julianna Albero-Levings had a 15-point game. Costello believes that with Wardwell (10 points) and Hannah Crosby (eight points), along with 3-point shooter Hailey Perham, the Cosmos will have offensive balance.
“We will be hard to defend,” said Costello,
There were only seven foul shots taken in the game. The Rebels were 1-4 and Springfield 0-3.
The Cosmos are at Bellows Falls on Monday night.
