That weekend of March 9 could become a crowded one on the Springfield High School athletic calendar. That is the date of the inaugural Springfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and it is not out of the question that the school’s girls basketball team could be playing at the Barre Auditorium on that day.
No, we’re not getting carried away. They are by no means the favorite. But they are making their case as a contender and the Cosmos squeeze into the Rutland Herald / Barre Times Argus power rankings this week.
Here are this week’s rankings with last week’s ranking in parenthesis:
1. CVU 5-0 (1) Burlington has come the closest to the Redhawks and that was still a 20-point win.
2. St. Johnsbury 7-0 (2) The Hilltoppers and Redhawks were scheduled to meet Tuesday night. They might also meet at Patrick Gym in the Division I state final just as they did last year.
3. Rice 5-2 (4) Everyone who saw the Green Knights in their road win against Rutland was extremely impressed.
4. BFA-St. Albans 6-1 (5) The Comets’ lone loss was a close one to Rice.
5. Rutland 5-3 (3) The Raiders don’t drop like a rock because of the one-sided loss to Rice. This is still a dangerous team.
6. Lake Region (6-0 (6) Division II Rangers own a win over D-I South Burlington.
7. Fair Haven 6-2 (9) Slaters picked up quality wins over Mount Anthony and Windsor the last two times out.
8. Bellows Falls 7-0 (7) The Terriers are 7-0 but stand No. 9 in Division II in the Vermont Principals’ Association’s rankings. Reason? All seven wins against Division IV teams.
9. Green Mountain 5-1 (UR) Not that there is anything wrong with beating D-IV teams (see above) because the Chieftains’ win over a good West Rutland gives them more credibility.
10. Springfield 4-2 (UR) Cosmos have size and can also run the floor.
Our top five:
Division II: 1. Lake Region; 2. Fair Haven; 3. Bellows Falls; 4. Randolph; 5. Harwood.
Division III: 1. Green Mountain; 2. Windsor; 3. Thetford; 4. Hazen; 5. Peoples.
Division IV: 1. West Rutland; 2. Blue Mountain; 3. Mid-Vermont; 4. Proctor; 5. Mount St. Joseph.
