WINDSOR — Springfield got through its first bumpy patch of the season, giving up a 6-2 lead then rallying for an 11-8 victory over Windsor in Marble Valley League softball Friday.
Windsor took advantage of an uncharacteristically shaky Hannah Crosby (seven walks) and some less-than-stellar defense in a five-run second inning, then the Cosmos settled in and responded with a five-run fifth to go ahead for good.
Crosby struck out nine and scattered five hits for the 3-0 Cosmos, two of them to losing pitcher Peyton Richardson. Kyle Charest smashed a double for the 2-2 Yellow Jackets.
The Cosmos got some clutch play, including a going-away, over-the-shoulder catch by center fielder Haley Streeter. At the plate, Streeter had two doubles, two singles and scored four times. Julianna Albero-Levings had three hits and three RBIs, and freshman shortstop Araina Cioffi played a solid game defensively and had two key, two-out hits, a single and a double, driving in three runs.
The Division II Cosmos have a big week ahead with two D-I teams; they host Rutland on Tuesday and on Thursday visit undefeated Brattleboro.
BASEBALL
MSJ forfeits
Leland & Gray made the trip to St. Peter’s Field for Friday’s baseball game, but Mount St. Joseph did not have enough players and forfeited the Marble Valley League game.
The Rebels and Mounties held a five-inning scrimmage and MSJ coach Garrett Brewer said some good things came out of it.
The forfeit dropped the Mounties to 0-2 and they host Black River on Thursday.
OTTER VALLEY SPORTS
In anticipation of heavy rain Saturday, Otter Valley’s boys lacrosse game against Brattleboro has been switched to the turf field at Rutland’s Alumni Field at 2 p.m.
The Otters’ baseball game against Bellows Falls, set for 11 a.m. Saturday, has been moved to Monday at 4:30 p.m. Saturday’s Burr and Burton-Otter Valley (3 p.m.) game was still scheduled to be played as of Friday evening.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Castleton 4,
Western Connecticut State 2
Western Connecticut State 8,
Castleton 1
CASTLETON — Kylie Wright pitched 11 strong innings and Machaila Arjavich hit her first career home run for Castleton in a doubleheader split with Western Connecticut State on Friday. Wright fired six shutout innings after surrendering two runs in the first as Castleton won the first game, 4-2, before the Colonial bats came alive in an 8-1 triumph in the nightcap.
Castleton’s record goes to 11-16 overall and 3-9 in the Little East Conference. Western Connecticut is 3-5 in LEC action and 15-11 overall.
The Spartans return to action Monday with a non-league doubleheader at home versus Middlebury. The team will also host its Strike Out Cancer Games to raise money for cancer research. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Castleton 4, WestConn 2
The Colonials snagged an early 2-0 lead, but it was all they could muster against Wright as she went the distance for the victory. A walk to the No. 2 hitter and starting pitcher Sara Tenke came around to score when Charline Plasczynski tripled to deep center field. She scored one batter later when Erica Bower bounced a single through the left side.
Castleton cut the deficit in half in the second on Arjavich’s solo blast to center.
Then, a three-run third inning gave the Spartans a two-run edge. Jayna Ryan kicked off the third with an infield single on a slap down the third base line. Then, Kate LaPan reached on a throwing error after successfully dropping down a sacrifice bunt and with the runners on first and third, a passed ball allowed a run to score. Calli Van Gorden then moved the runner along with a sacrifice bunt. Miranda Fish drove in one on an infield single and a wild pitch allowed the fourth Spartan run to cross the plate.
WestConn 8, Castleton 1
Plasczynski had the big blow, a three-run homer to dead center field in the top of the first, which was all the Colonials needed in game two.
WestConn starter Jaclyn Smith retired the first 10 Spartans she saw and faced the minimum into the Castleton fifth. Van Gorden broke up the no-hitter with one out in the fourth but a sharply hit line drive by Fish turned into a double play.
Olivia Bowen took the circle for the Spartans and yielded walks to the first two batters for WestConn. After retiring a batter via a fly out, Plasczynski uncorked her third homer of the season.
Bowen put two runners on after setting down the first two batters of the second. Arjavich came in and fired two wild pitches that led to a run. The Colonials got another one in a rundown two batters later in the process of a runner caught stealing second.
WestConn made it 6-0 in the third off newly inserted Wright when Natalia Hart grounded a single down the left field line to score a runner from second base after a one-out single and stolen base by Erica Bower.
In the bottom of the frame, Fish hit a leadoff single and moved to second shortly after on a wild pitch. Then, Devin Millerick hit an RBI single through the box to score the run.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Southern Maine 9, Castleton 5
Southern Maine 9, Castleton 7
CASTLETON — Playing at home for the first time all season, the Castleton University baseball team dropped a Little East Conference doubleheader — 9-5 and 9-7 — to the No. 3/4 Southern Maine Huskies on Friday afternoon at Spartan Baseball Field.
Castleton falls to 13-16 overall and 5-6 in conference play, while Southern Maine improves to 23-5 and 11-2 in league action.
Dylan Bailey collected four hits and four RBIs in the two games, while Deagan Poland tallied three hits that included a triple. John Stewart III, Josh Ferro and Davis Mikell each recorded two hits.
Joe Gratton (4-3) and Garrett Moran (3-2) were charged with the losses on the mound. Appearing in relief, Max Olmsted, Jacob Nadeau, Zack Marlow, Andy Kenosh, Charlie Stapleford and Mikell all pitched effectively out of the pen.
Baseball returns to action at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday for Senior Day as the Spartans host Keene State in LEC competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.