The biggest play of the game didn't leave Marty Richards speechless. It was just the kind of speech he didn't want anyone to hear.
But it worked out great for Richards and his Mount Mansfield Cougars in their 38-27 victory over Rutland High School in Saturday's Division I football final at Alumni Field.
The Cougars were leading 26-20 in the third period and in an obvious punt situation at their own 34. But the snap from center to quarterback/punter Asa Carlson was high and he had to make a quick call. He did, escaping the Raiders defense for a stunning 28-yard gain. A penalty on top of it put the ball at the Rutland 24 and on the next play Carlson bootlegged it around the left side and into the end zone and the Cougars had finally created some separation in what had been a back-and-forth game.
MMU finished 9-2 and won the first state title in its history, even if it wasn't all by design on Saturday.
"You don't want to know the words that came out of my mouth when that play started," Richards said, laughing, of Carlson's clutch run. "We were going to punt but it was a bad snap and Asa just did something with it."
Carlson had 105 yards on the ground as part of an impressive team performance. MMU had 530 rushing yards in a contest where the lead swapped hands five times.
The contest was as billed: a close matchup where Rutland's Dakota Peters and MMU's Jehric Hackney were key figures and they did not disappoint. Each had more than 1,500 yards coming into the contest. Peters ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries and Hackney 278 and three TDs on 38 lugs.
"Give their quarterback credit. He made plays and (Hackney) made plays," said Rutland coach Mike Norman.
With Dylan Davis adding 134 yards on just nine attempts, MMU finished with three runners with at least 100 yards apiece.
"Our line blocked so good today; I am proud of our whole team," said Carlson.
"I knew we had a potent running attack but it really surprised me that we were over 500 yards today on the ground," Richards said.
Rutland scored on its first possession when Peters dashed 52 yards up the middle to put the 8-3 Raiders ahead just 40 second into the game but it quickly became obvious that the Cougars were not going to back down. Hackney gouged out big chunks of yardage on the first MMU possession and eventually went in from the 9. The two-point conversion failed so Rutland had a 7-6 lead.
Hackney scored from the 20 and Davis from the 10 before the first half ended with Rutland clinging to a 20-18 lead, having scored from the 10 on a Peters run and on a 29-yard pass from Ryan Moore to Lucas Hubbard.
But MMU had 328 total yards in the first half and would likely have had the halftime lead had the Raiders' Garrett Davine and Ethan Coarse not recovered fumbles.
But a Raiders turnover swung the momentum to MMU early in the third period as Patrick Burke picked up a fumble and went 43 yards for the go-ahead score. Then Carlson kept it going with his improvised play and subsequent TD for a 32-20 lead.
Rutland, 8-3, closed to within 32-26 as Moore passed the Raiders into position for his 1-yard plunge with 1:50 left.
The Raiders appeared to recover the subsequent onside kick but it was ruled it hit a Raider before travelng 10 yards, and Hackney then put away the win with a 3-yard run.
MMU had 560 yards to 418 for Rutland. Moore completed 12 of 30 passes for 208 yards with an interception.
Peters finished his spectacular senior year with 1,748 yards. Hackney just topped that with 1,792.
"That's a hell of a team and classy organization and they played a heck of a game," Richards said of the Raiders. "I have nothing but the utmost respect for coach Norman and what he's done with this team."
MMU was a preseason favorite while the Raiders took just a handful of seasoned players and built a contender.
"We just ran into a good team today and they made a few more plays than we did," Norman said.
"Our kids fought to the end and I'm proud to be their coach. The reality is that 80 percent of the kids who were on the field today were on the freshman or JV or didn't play on the varsity level last year so credit goes to them for just improving. They far exceeded everyone's expectation but their own."
