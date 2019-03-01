The Rutland boys hockey season came to an end at the hands of Spaulding on Friday, 4-2 at Spartan Arena in a Division I playdown game.
“We played really well,” said Rutland coach Chris Adams. “We made a couple of defensive mistakes in the third period and Spaulding capitalized. Hats off to Spaulding.”
Grant Otis had 28 saves and Cam Goslyn had a goal and a pair of assists for Spaulding. They are 6-12-2.
Ryan Melen scored both Raider goals on assists from Ben Simpson, Eric Brewer and Myles Hogan.
Augie Louras had 14 saves for Rutland, which closes out the season at 6-13-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill River 81, Windsor 65
CLARENDON — Will Grabowski hit six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 31 points as Mill River stopped Windsor 81-65 Friday night.
Will Farwell added 22 points and Aidan Botti scored 11 for the Minutemen, who end the regular season at 13-7.
“We took care of what we had to do,” said Mill River coach Jack Rogers as his team waits for Saturday’s games to see if they are a fourth or fifth seed in next week’s Division II tournament.
Owen Abrahamson led Windsor with 28 points and Robert Slocum added 21 for the D-III Jacks, who are 12-8.
Bellows Falls 44, Green Mountain 40
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls edged Green Mountain 44-40 in the final game of the regular season for both teams.
The Terriers will enter the Division II tournament at 10-10 and the Chieftains will go to the D-III tourney at 11-9.
MSJ 50, Otter Valley 42
BRANDON — Logan Montilla had a game-high 17 points and Mount St. Joseph nailed down the top seed in Division II with a 50-42 victory over Otter Valley in both teams’ regular-season finale Friday.
MSJ roared out to a 17-8 lead but the 11-9 Otters rallied to tie the game at 34.
“It was very high intensity and a good way to end the regular season and I think MSJ would say the same thing,” said OV coach Greg Hughes.
“It was a very solid defensive effort on our part. We made them take contested shots but both teams missed open shots that could have changed the game.”
Leo Carranza added 11 for the 15-5 Mounties while Pat McKeighan had 13 points and Dylan Mackie 11 for the Otters.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 38, Mid-Vermont 24
QUECHEE — No. 5 Mount St. Joseph handled No. 4 Mid-Vermont Christian with relative ease in Friday night’s Division IV girls quarterfinal game, winning 38-24.
Sophie Markowski had 13 points and Julia Lee 12 to lead the Mounties.
“We had good defense tonight and it was good to see the seniors come through,” said MSJ coach G.J. Garrow.
MSJ will play Blue Mountain at the Barre Auditorium in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m.
Green Mountain 45, Peoples 32
HYDE PARK — Green Mountain overcame some early foul trouble and a 19-13 halftime deficit to beat Peoples Academy 45-32 in Friday night’s Division III quarterfinal game played at Lamoille.
Paige Karl and Annie Lamson were both saddled with their second personal foul in the first quarter and logged time on the bench. The Chieftains were also playing without leading scorer and rebounder Hannah Buffum, who was injured Wednesday.
“We hope to get her back (for the semifinal against Oxbow),” GM coach Terry Farrell said.
The Chieftains went into a man defense three minutes into the second half and that turned the tide.
Maya Lewis led Green Mountain with 14 points. Lamson had 13, Karl eight and Rachel Guerra six.
“We won it with our defense,” Farrell said. “As soon as we went man, we took off.”
The Chieftains take on a surprise opponent Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinal at Barre Auditorium. They will meet Oxbow who pulled off a huge upset over No. 1 Hazen.
FRIDAY’S TOURNAMENT SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DIVISION I
St. Johnsbury 68, Brattleboro 26 BFA-St. Albans 53, North Country 41 (OT) CVU 67, Mount Anthony 26
DIVISION II
Lake Region 59, Randolph 36 Mount Abraham 29, U-32 25
DIVISION III
Oxbow 46, Hazen 34 Green Mountain 45, Peoples 32 Windsor 47, BFA-Fairfax 37
DIVISION IV
Blue Mountain 53, Twinfield 25 MSJ 38, Mid-Vermont Christian 24
BOYS HOCKEY
DIVISION I
Spauding 4, Rutland 2
DIVISION II
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.