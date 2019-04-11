SPRINGFIELD — There wasn't much Hannah Crosby didn't do for the Springfield softball team in Thursday's season-opening 4-3 victory over Mount Anthony at Robinson Field.
Crosby struck out 10 as the winning pitcher and delivered the hit that drove in two runs to give the Cosmos the walk-off victory in the bottom of the seventh.
Crosby's rope to left field plated Haley Streeter and Jenna Veysey, prompting the celebration.
Streeter, a sophomore playing her first varsity game, also had an RBI triple in the fourth.
"She's got all the tools," Springfield coach Andy Bladyka said. "She's a hard worker. She's one of those kids who brings the lunch pail."
Cat Worthington hit one of the longest home runs in a girls softball game at Robinson Field. It hit the base of the fence in center field, a men's league fence.
"I have never seen a girl hit the fence there in the air," the veteran Springfield coach said.
The Cosmos had some postponements and were finally getting to play their first game.
"It was worth the wait," Bladyka said.
The Cosmos are at Bellows Falls on Monday.
MEN'S BASEBALL
CU drops two
NEW LONDON, Conn. — It was a lost trip into the Nutmeg State for the Castleton University baseball team on Thursday. The Spartans suffered losses in both ends of the doubleheader to Mitchell College, 9-4 and 3-1.
The Spartans managed only four hits in the opener. Jaxon Miller had two of them. His day included a double and two RBIs.
Parker Brown took the loss.
The Spartans had six hits in the 3-1 loss in the nightcap, two by second baseman Reece de Castro. The Rutland High graduate had two hits with a double. Deagan Poland also had a double for the Spartans.
Charlie Stapleford was saddled with the loss.
The day dropped Castleton to 11-13 heading into Friday's Little East Conference doubleheader at UMass-Dartmouth. The Spartans are 3-3 in the Little East after Wednesday evening's LEC victory over Plymouth State.
WOMEN'S SOFTBALL
Castleton falls twice
KEENE, N.H. — The Castleton University softball team dropped a pair of conference decisions at Keene State on Thursday. The Spartans couldn't hold two late leads in a 5-4 eight-inning thriller before losing in five innings, 11-3.
Cassie Woods hit the walk-off single in the opener and finished the afternoon 5-for-7 with three doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Olivia McGrath ended 4-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored as well as a win in the circle in relief in game two for Keene State (8-12, 3-1 LEC).
For Castleton (7-14, 1-6 LEC), Kate LaPan was 4-for-6 on the day and reached base a team-high five times out of the leadoff spot. Miranda Fish had two doubles and crossed the plate twice in the effort.
The Spartans are scheduled to return to action on Saturday with a conference doubleheader with Eastern Connecticut State set for a 1 p.m. start.
