The start of the season was a disaster for the College of St. Joseph women's basketball team. The Fighting Saints began the campaign at 1-10.
"Usually when a team starts 1-10, they pack their bags," CSJ coach Jonathan Lamiotte said.
Instead, the Fighting Saints packed a punch. They have won 11 of their last 13 games.
It's not a case of the schedule being back-loaded with easy opponents. The Saints have been beating teams the second semester that had beaten them handily earlier in the season.
Example: Fisher College rolled to an easy 88-49 win over CSJ in November. CSJ edged Fisher 52-45 on Dec. 5.
Example: Vermont Tech edged CSJ 71-66 in December. CSJ cruised to an easy 96-61 win over Vermont Tech this month.
Lamiotte said the difference has been going to a full-court pressure defense for all 40 minutes.
"It is a testament to the players on the team," Lamiotte said.
"That kind of defense just clicked with them. Every team has an identity and our identity is not offense."
During the second-half surge, the Saints have held opponents to 44.7 points per game and forced 24 turnovers per contest.
"We can play with any team," Lamiotte said.
He just hopes the United States Collegiate Athletic Association will see it that way. There are 48 Division II women's basketball teams in the USCAA and only 10 are selected to go to Union Town, Pennsylvania, for the national tournament.
Right now, the Saints are ranked No. 18. Saturday, they travel to play a SUNY Delhi team that is ranked No. 16 so a road win over the Broncos could carry a lot of weight.
"Right now, the women are playing like a tournament team," CSJ Athletic Director Cam Curler said.
The USCAA will announce the 10 teams headed to Pennsylvania on Feb. 21.
Lamiotte said that Daija Black, Madison Akins and NaKeeya Goodman-Boddie have been the mainstays of the team all season. Black is averaging 11.9 points per game and she (2.6 steals per game) and Goodman-Boddie (2.2 steals) have helped key the defensive success. Sabrena Eye is averaging 11.7 points.
There has been a new addition. Alayah Sweeney, a guard from Springfield, Massachusetts, joined the team the second semester and has given the Fighting Saints plenty of production and an infusion of energy.
Sweeney is averaging 18 points and seven rebounds per game.
"She has been the heartbeat of the team. She does not stop. If I could play her 40 minutes, I would," Lamiotte said.
Lamiotte is hoping that the committee will take into consideration what the Saints have done during the second semester and the distractions they have overcome, the biggest one being rumors about the impending closure of the school.
Lamiotte does not sound like a coach who is at the helm of a team at a school without a future. He sounds bullish on the future of the Rutland campus.
He recalled the 2016 CSJ women's team coached by Chris Wood that won the national title.
"The 2016 national championship team is a difficult team to follow but I think we are building something here that is beyond just this season," he said.
___
The College of St. Joseph baseball team leaves Saturday for Florida, where they will open the season Tuesday with a doubleheader against Webber International University. Right-hander Justin Holmberg will be on the mound to start that first game.
The Saints will play six games on the trip, three in Florida and three at Piedmont International in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on the way back.
They have 11 home games scheduled at St. Peter's Field.
