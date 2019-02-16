DELHI, N.Y. — The College of St. Joseph continued to make its second-half-of-the-season push to get the United States Collegiate Athletic Association to notice its women's basketball team, hoping to get one of the 10 berths in the national tournament when the teams are announced on Thursday. The Fighting Saints won for the 12th time in their last 14 games on Saturday, crushing SUNY-Delhi 89-60.
The Broncos were ranked two spots ahead of CSJ so the win could carry considerable weight come Thursday.
Alayah Sweeney led the Fighting Saints with 22 points. Daija Black followed her with 16 points and nine rebounds.
The Saints also got contributions from LaShaunte White with 12 points and eight rebounds, Madison Akins with nine points and Nakeeya Goodman-Boddie with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Kiera Holland led the Broncos with 21 points.
CSJ is 13-11 after starting the season 1-10.
UMD 63, Castleton 52
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Brooke Raiche poured in 23 points and Alexis Quenneville 14 but the Castleton women's basketball team still fell short in Saturday's game at UMass-Dartmouth, 63-52.
The Spartans fell to 14-11 and 6-10 in the Little East but will enter the tournament in the sixth and final spot. They will visit Southern Maine in the quarterfinals this week.
The Corsairs improved to 21-4 and 14-2 in the LEC.
Villa Maria 81, GMC 64
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Taylor Hill had 20 points, Riley Lane 17 and Mercedes Rideout 12 for Green Mountain College but it was not enough to offset Villa Maria's balance and the Vikings won 81-64 on Saturday in women's basketball action.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY-Delhi 105, CSJ 71
DELHI, N.Y. — Charles Isaac scored 38 points for College of St. Joseph on Saturday but it wasn't nearly enough as the Fighting Saints fell to SUNY-Delhi 105-71.
CSJ fell to 6-22 and the Broncos raised their record to 14-10.
UMass-Dartmouth 81, Castleton 65
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Arize Obiora notched a game-high 21 points and UMass-Dartmouth beat Castleton 81-65 to bring an end to a winless Castleton Little East Conference season Saturday.
Castleton finished 0-16 in the LEC and 3-22 overall after its season finale. UMass-Dartmouth is 18-7 overall and 12-4 in the LEC.
Casey Belade had 15 points, Denis LeCours 14 and Igor Almeida 12 for Castleton.
Vermont 77, Hartford 75
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Anthony Lamb had 24 points and six rebounds and Ernie Duncan 15 points to help the University of Vermont men's basketball team past Hartford 77-75 in America East basketball action Saturday.
The Catamounts improve to 21-5 and 11-1 in the America East.
Vermont is at UMBC for another America East game Thursday at 7 p.m.
Villa Maria 86, GMC 65
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Green Mountain College fell to 18-9 in men's basketball with Saturday's 86-65 loss to Villa Maria at the Villa Center. Zach Lowe led GMC with 12 points.
The Vikings improved to 23-3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 47, Vergennes 34
VERGENNES — Fair Haven found itself down 12-6 after the opening quarter but the Slaters found a way to scrap back, earning a 47-34 road victory over Vergennes.
"We took much better care of the basketball in the second half," Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said.
Ryleigh Coloutti led the 12-5 Slaters with 20 points. Courtney Brewster had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Kaleigh Brown added nine points.
Morgan Lynk led the Commodores with 10 points.
"We played disciplined team defense in the second half," Wilson said.
Proctor 39, Twin Valley 26
JACKSONVILLE — Lyndsey Elms had 13 points and Maggie McKearin eight to lead Proctor to a 39-26 win over Twin Valley on Saturday.
Kayelyn Longe led the Wildcats with nine.
The Phantoms improved their record to 14-4.
Windsor 71, Otter Valley 39
WINDSOR — Olivia Rockwood poured in eight 3-pointers and 30 points as Windsor rocked Otter Valley 71-39 in Marble Valley League basketball Saturday.
Adi Prior added 12 and Alyssa Slocum had seven and did a nice job defensively and distributing the ball for the 14-3 Jacks. They will host Fair Haven on Monday.
Livia Bernhardt had 14 points for the 6-12 Otters.
GM 43, L&G 10
TOWNSHEND — Green Mountain overwhelmed Leland & Gray 43-10 in girls basketball action Saturday to elevate its record to 14-3. It was the sixth straight win for the Chieftains.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Proctor 49, Twin Valley 35
JACKSONVILLE — The Proctor boys basketball team cooled off a hot Twin Valley team on the road Saturday with a 49-35 decision.
"They have been the best team in Division IV for the last month so this was a good win," Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
TV was playing without Dylan Howe.
Leading the Phantoms were Conner McKearin with 12 points, Brennon Crossmon with 11 and Solomon Parker with 10.
"Joe Valerio played a great floor game. He was strong with the ball," Eaton said.
The Phantoms host Twinfield on Tuesday.
"They are dangerous," Eaton said.
Proctor will take a 12-5 record into that game and be trying to protect its No. 1 ranking in the division.
Twin Valley fell to 10-6.
Westside 49, GM 29
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland put it all together Saturday and trimmed Division III Green Mountain 49-29 in boys basketball action at Hinchey Gym.
The victory improved West Rutland's mark to 10-6. The Chieftains fell to 8-7.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rice 2, Rutland 1
Rice scored the first two goals and topped Rutland 2-1 in a girls hockey game that gave the Green Knights the advantage in securing a home ice game in the first round of the Division I tournament.
The teams were running neck-and-neck (Rice now 11-5 and Rutland now 10-5-1) in the race for the last home berth with the regular season nearing its end.
Rice scored in the second and third periods and Rutland with 35.5 seconds left in the third at Spartan Arena when Maggie Schillinger's fluttering shot from just inside the blue line got past Emily McDonald.
Rutland then benefited immediately from a delayed power play and pulled goalie Amy Howard for a two-skater advantage but was unable to capitalize.
Alexis Patterson assisted the Rutland goal.
Howard had 25 saves and McDonald 18; Rice outshot Rutland 27-19.
Abby McKeown and Kylie Conley scored for Rice, which won the teams' previous meeting 6-0.
Howard, defensemen Schillinger and Ella Beraldi, and forward Brianna Beauchamp were honored in a Senior Night pregame ceremony.
