CASTLETON — Saturday, Sept. 4, the scoreboard will matter more at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium. Plymouth State is in town for the Spartans’ season opener.
Saturday, Aug. 28, the scoreboard was secondary with St. Lawrence University at The Wolk for a scrimmage. When the game ended, the score of St. Lawrence 10, Castleton 3, was of little consequence.
More pressing, was how much the coaching staff and players could squeeze out of this session against the Saints. They wanted answers and Castleton coach Tony Volpone said that they got them.
“We got out of it what we wanted,” Volpone said.
Volpone saw some very encouraging series from his offensive unit and he felt the defensive front seven played extremely well.
Rutland’s Noah Crossman nailed a 29-yard field for Castleton’s only points of the controlled scrimmage.
Castleton fans might well have had the feeling that their team did not really lose the scrimmage but simply ran out of time. Luc Legault made an outstanding adjustment to the ball while being well covered in the red zone. His circus catch put the Spartans in position to score but the game-ending horn sounded before a play could be run.
The kicking game will be handled by three Vermonters: Mill River’s Mike Morgan and Crossman are both punters and kickers and U-32’s Max Fair a punter.
Kicking coach Steve Wolf was taking photos of them to capture their form as they kicked into a net on the sidelines.
Rutland’s Wolf, a widely acclaimed kicking guru, is working with kickers on three different teams in the Canadian Football League so he spends plenty of nights watching CFL football on TV.
“We have very high expectations for our returning guys,” Volpone said.
Those players met the expectations but Volpone also liked what he saw from some of his new players under fire for the first time.
One of those was freshman Davin McIver, a freshman from Ledyard, Connecticut on the defensive line.
Another of the newbies catching Volpone’s eye on defense were Swanton’s Ethan Kelleher and Kevin McDonough of Concord, New Hampshire, both linebackers.
The down moment of the afternoon came when junior Robert Guerin was carted off with an injury.
“He has been working very hard,” Volpone said.
The road runs the other way on Sept. 25. The Spartans travel to St. Lawrence for a regular season game.
Volpone said it is not ideal to scrimmage a team you will play during the season but the Saints and Spartans needed a scrimmage and nobody else was available.
SLU is a new opponent for Castleton and Volpone said the goal is to keep St. Lawrence as a game opponent and come up with another team for a scrimmage.
“But as we found out, it is not always easy to get a scrimmage,” he said.
NOTES: The St. Lawrence and Castleton linemen competed in one-on-one drills before the scrimmage. ... Rutland’s Jack Healey, the voice of Castleton football for the Northeast Sports Network, was there as part of his own preparation for the season. He and Jim Shortle will be the NSN broadcsat team for the 10th straight season. ... It was a large crowd for a scrimmage and often a loud one, likely owing to Castleton not having a season in 2020.
