CASTLETON — Matt Jackson’s three-run home run provided the difference in Castleton University’s 5-2 victory over Keene State in a key Little East Conference baseball game Tuesday.
Castleton and the Owls are in a dogfight for the sixth and final postseason tournament LEC berth. This win lifted Castleton’s league record to 6-6 and keeps the Spartans firmly in the sixth spot. The Owls fell to 3-8 in the league.
“This was the biggest game I have played in here,” Jackson said.
That’s a mouthful because the senior was part of three North Atlantic Conference championship games that the Spartans won.
The difference is that the LEC is one of the elite NCAA Division III leagues in the country. The conference boasts the University of Southern Maine (23-5), which is ranked No. 3 nationally, as well as UMass-Boston, which is receiving votes in the Top 25 poll.
The Spartans were clinging to a 2-1 lead when Jackson rocked Isaac Kehn’s pitch down the left field line over the 330-foot mark.
Kehn was pitching in relief of starter Brandon Heath, so Jackson was facing him for the first time. Still, he had a good idea of what to expect.
“I knew he was a change-up-heavy guy and that he didn’t throw too hard so I was just sitting back,” Jackson said.
It was Jackson’s first home run of the season and the second of his college career.
Starter Cameron Goulet earned the victory. The left-hander pitched seven strong innings, striking out five, walking one and yielding six hits.
“His last four or five outings, Cameron has been spot on,” Castleton coach Ted Shipley said.
Joe Gratton pitched the eighth, giving up a home run to Connor Longley, and Davis Mikell pitched a scoreless ninth to notch the save.
The Owls grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third when Tom Meucci doubled and scored on Connor Longley’s single.
The Spartans took the lead with two in the bottom of the third. Pat Mumford led off the inning with a single and Deagan Poland followed with a base hit. The fleet Mumford went all the way to third and Poland took second on the throw into third base. Mikell entered the game batting a sizzling .451 and was intentionally walked. Dylan Bailey and Dillon Benham each lofted sacrifice flies to put the Spartans in front.
Castleton’s record goes to 14-16 and the Owls fall to 9-18.
Josh Ferro led Castleton’s 10-hit attack with three hits. Mikell and Mitch Caron had two apiece.
The Spartans are far from in the six-team tournament with four LEC games remaining, all on the road. But this one was a big step toward that end.
Castleton has a non-league game at Colby-Sawyer on Tuesday and then comes the four LEC games — a doubleheader at Eastern Connecticut on April 27 and another league twinbill at UMass-Boston on May 3.
It’s a far different scenario from when the Spartans were dominating the North Atlantic Conference, winning the last five championships in that league.
“We are in a different position in this conference. We have gone from playing for the No. 1 seed and the title to playing to get in the tournament,” Shipley said. “We can compete. Now our mindset has to change from competing to winning these games.”
“Our record doesn’t show what kind of team we are,” Jackson said. “We lost a lot of games that we should have won.”
Translation: If the Spartans can get into the LEC tourney, they believe they can make some noise.
Jackson not only hit the home run, but the second baseman made the key defensive play of the game. The Owls had two runners aboard when Sam Czel hit a ball that looked destined for a base hit in short right. Jackson sprinted out and went airborne, snaring the ball just before it hit the ground to rob Czel of a base hit and at least one RBI. His catch ended the inning.
It was Senior Day and 10 seniors were recognized before the game.
It was a day one senior named Matt Jackson will long remember.
