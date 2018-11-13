CASTLETON — The fans came to Glenbrook Gym on Tuesday night filled with excitement and curiosity. A season opener always brings excitement but the curiosity was especially high for this one with Rivier College because the Spartans have so many new faces this year.
The new parts meshed pretty well and the Spartans cruised to an 81-67 victory over the Raiders from Nashua, New Hampshire.
“I think we are a work in progress but I’m happy,” Castleton coach Paul Culpo said. “I think we did a lot of good things. It’s a great start for a new team and a new era.”
The Raiders went toe-to-toe with the Spartans early. Isaiah Marks muscled inside for a three-point play for Rivier that tied the game at 16-16.
Hazen Union’s Denis LeCours then put the Spartans in front with a 3-point field goal.
It was Australian Ben Mrowka who really allowed Castleton to get separation from the Raiders. He nailed consecutive 3-point field goals to cushion the lead to 27-18.
Castleton kept the lead and took a 46-39 advantage into halftime.
The Spartans took control in the second half. Casey Belade helped ignite the offense by making all three of his shots beyond the arc. He finished with 13 points.
Tank Roberson, one of the new faces, led the Spartans with 14 points. Enosburg’s Calvin Carter followed with nine in his college debut.
Carter had an eventful start to his career. Early in the first half he had a 3-pointer, a dunk and picked up two fouls.
If Culpo could lament anything it was that his Spartans missed several free throws and Carter missed another dunk attempt all in the first couple of minutes of the second half.
“There were like seven points we left out there,” Culpo said. “That was disappointing.”
Mrowka had a solid game with eight points and eight rebounds.
Carter started and had an outstanding all-round game. He had eight rebounds and three steals to go along with his nine points.
Roberson, the transfer from Pine Manor, dished out a game-high eight assists.
LeCours connected twice beyond the arc on the way to eight points.
Rivier’s Nate Hale led all scorers with 29.
The Spartans had a significant edge under the boards, snaring 50 rebounds to 26 for the Raiders. Igor Almedia led the way with 11 rebounds.
The Spartans now play Colby-Sawyer on Nov. 16 in the Cave Classic in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.
The Raiders fell to 1-2.
The Spartans will be on the road the next four games with tournaments in Bridgewater and Schenectady, New York.
The next time they are back in Glenbrook will be on Nov. 28 against Plymouth State in their Little East Conference opener.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
