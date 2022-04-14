It is a program record dripping with maple syrup. Three of the four athletes on the Castleton University 4x400 relay unit that recently established a program record are Vermonters.
Randolph’s Brandon Ryan, Burr and Burton Academy’s Ian Maier and Lake Region Union High’s Wayne Alexander are the in-state products comprising that team with David Harvey of Fairfield, Connecticut the other member.
They clocked 3:36.20 in winning the event over weekend at the Carla Coffey Invitational.
“All four are hard workers. They just go about their business,” coach Jay Condon said.
“And they are good people to be around.”
All four have eligibility remaining next season. Harvey is the only senior but has another year due to the missing COVID season should he decide to work on his Masters degree at Castleton.
Condon believes a top-three finish for that relay team is within reach at this year’s Little East Conference Championships.
If they all come back in 2023, the ceiling might be higher.
“We will have that meeting with them after the season. The potential is up to them,” Condon said.
Maier is part of the pipeline from his family living in Manchester. His sisters Lydia and Emily Maier had successful track and field seasons at Castleton before him.
Lydia holds the record in the 800 meters at 2:23.06, set in 2018. She was also on the 4x400 relay unit that established the program record.
Emily was a member of the 4x200 team in indoor track that set that mark for the Spartans.
“One of the toughest things I ever had to do was on March 13, 2020 when I had to tell Emily’s team that the season was over due to COVID,” Condon said.
“Emily would have broken our 400 meters record that year. There is no doubt in my mind.”
ALLARD ON HIS GAMEHartford High graduate Jordy Allard has not missed a beat moving up from Division III Babson to Division I Northeastern.
Allard has made 13 appearances for the Northeastern baseball team — 12 in relief — and owns a 1.93 earned run average to go with his 2-1 record. He has notched 27 strikeouts in 23.1 innings.
Another former Hartford High pitcher Pat Riley is in the throes of a successful season as the head baseball coach at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.
Riley looks to have it going in his third season with the Titans. Following their recent doubleheader sweep against Bethany, the Titans are 14-7 and 9-3 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Former Vergennes/Castleton University baseball player Cam Curler is experiencing the other side of college baseball. He is in his first season on the staff of Iona College and the Gaels are 0-27.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.