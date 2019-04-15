Some might call it lacrosse IQ. Rutland coach Rob Labate calls it “know how.”
However you want to describe the ingredient, the six-time defending state champion CVU boys lacrosse team has it and it served the Redhawks well in Monday’s 10-4 victory over Rutland at Alumni Field.
The Raiders tried their hardest to stand up to the Hawks. Connor Lababouche had two quick goals with his trademark low slingshot serve from the perimeter to knot the score at 2-2, but the rest of the day belonged to the gang from Hinesburg.
“I told the kids they had the heart and they had the hustle, but they didn’t have the know how. That was the difference. CVU has the know how,” Labate said.
When you are a lacrosse school and have bagged the last six Division I crowns, that is something you acquire.
The Raiders are getting there. They boast a 3-2 record highlighted by a scintillating 11-8 comeback over a good Burr and Burton Academy team.
“I thought we cleaned up our mistakes and started playing our game. We began to focus on what we can do,” said CVU’s Sam Sturim, who scored three goals.
The Redhawks are 3-0, counting Rice and South Burlington among their victims.
Sturim said he feels Rutland is right there with the likes of the Redhawks’ other two opponents.
“They (Rutland) will be in the hunt. They are physical and play a good game,” Sturim said.
Sturim and Sean Gilliam scored to give CVU a 2-0 lead but Ladabouche’s two goals drew the Raiders even with six minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
Max Gorman scored the goal that gave CVU the lead for good with 4:45 still to play in that first stanza.
Sturim scored again to pad the lead to 4-2 at the end of the first quarter. That goal came when the Redhawks were playing a man up.
Garrett Davine rang up a goal assisted by Jacob Lorman but it was Rutland’s only goal of the second quarter and the Redhawks took a 7-3 lead into halftime.
The Raiders had to believe they were still within striking distance after rallying from an 8-4 deficit early in the third quarter to beat Burr and Burton.
But those notions were quickly extinguished when Gilliam and Alex Leonard scored to give the Redhawks a 9-3 lead heading into the final period.
Sturim achieved the hat trick with 3:57 remaining and Rutland’s Aidan Pitts scored 38 seconds later to account for the final score.
The Raiders might not face a better team and Labate saw a lot to like against such a strong opponent.
“Defensively we played well,” Labate said, noting that Chris Wilk was strong in the goal for the Raiders and Tyan Hayford played exceptional defense in front of him. Hayford had the difficult task of containing CVU’s dangerous left-handed attackman Jake Schaefer.
The Raiders started the season 3-0 and will look to start another streak Friday when Spaulding come to town.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.