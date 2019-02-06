That D at the end of Thetford stands for dynasty. The Panther girls basketball program is gunning for its sixth consecutive state championship game appearance.
Division I CVU has an even longer run at making title game appearances. The Redhawks are aiming for a ninth straight spot in the big game.
Both teams are looking like solid bets for extending their streak.
The Redhawks haven’t lost and the Panthers have not fallen since their season opener.
Things are really murky in Division IV. After Chris Hughes’ Proctor team defeated West Rutland handily last week, Hughes said he still felt Westside was the best team in the division.
He might be right. If he is wrong, it could be because his Phantoms are the top team. They certainly looked the part in beating West Rutland and Division II Otter Valley, both on the road in their last two games.
The Division IV playoffs are going to be one entertaining scramble.
Mount Abe might be the class of Division II as the Eagles harden themselves against a tough schedule peppered with Division I opponents.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball. (Tuesday night results are not reflected in rankings.):
1. CVU 14-0 (1) Queen of the Court until someone says otherwise. Defending state champion St. Johnsbury gets its chance in Hinseburg on Thursday. Hilltoppers lost to CVU by nine in their first meeting.
2. St. Johnsbury 14-1 (2) Since the loss to the Redhawks, Hilltoppers have reeled off seven straight wins and only BFA-St. Albans has come anywhere close to them.
3. BFA-St. Albans 11-3 (4) Comets held Essex to 20 points the last time out.
4. Rice 10-5 (3) Green Knights lost to CVU by “only” 14.
5. Mount Abraham 12-2 (5) Eagles are first non-Division I team in poll. They have 11 consecutive wins after a 1-2 start.
6. Rutland 9-5 (6) Raiders impressive with win on Fair Haven’s home floor in the last game.
7. Enosburg 12-3 (UR) Hornets just earned a statement win against Mount Mansfield, a decent D-I team.
8. Fair Haven (8) Slaters might have been far from healthy in a loss to Rutland. Win over Mount Abe was early but it is noteworthy.
9. Thetford 12-1 (UR) Panthers have not lost since falling to Windsor in their opener. The biggest test of all was at Division II Lamoille on Tuesday night.
10. Randolph 11-2 (UR) Galloping Ghosts are back. Following two straight losses, they have won two in a row, one against a very good Lamoille squad.
Our top fives:
Division II: 1. Mount Abraham 2. Enosburg 3. Fair Haven 4. Randolph 5. Springfield
Division III: 1. Thetford 2. Hazen 3. Windsor 4. Green Mountain 5. Peoples
Division IV: 1. West Rutland 2. Proctor 3. Blue Mountain 4. Mount St. Joseph 5. Mid-Vermont
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
