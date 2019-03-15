James Ingalls came through the ranks playing for Bruce Viens at Randolph. So naturally he can't think of a better philosophy to bring to the finals than the teachings of a very successful Galloping Ghosts program.
In the image of Viens' teams, Ingalls and his third-seeded Lake Region Rangers will be trying to slow down top-seeded Mount St. Joseph in Saturday's Division II title game at Barre Auditorium. Tip-off time is 3:45 p.m.
"You just try your best (to slow them down)," Ingalls said. "They've got a lot of good athleticism. With their style, they like to get up and down the floor. Hazen likes to play that tempo and we had a close game with them."
The Rangers suffered a two-point loss against the eventual No. 2 seed in Division III but went on to hold 11 teams to fewer than 40 points in the regular season. By contrast, MSJ scored 67 or more points in 12 regular-season games.
While MSJ likes to shoot the 3 or just get the ball and go, the Rangers are content to work the perimeter and look inside for big senior Drew Drageset to control the pace.
The 6-foot-3 Drageset had a huge night in the semifinals with 17 points in a 37-23 victory over Milton.
"He's as blue-collar as they come," Ingalls said. "He's a great kid and he works extremely hard under the boards."
Drageset came through his middle school years as a guard but made the adjustment to move inside after hitting a growth spurt.
"He's seen double-teams all year long but he finds the open man," Ingalls said.
"The Drageset kid is a monster inside," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau, who is hoping to guide the Mounties to their first title since 2012 in his first year as head coach. "He's a big, strong kid who finishes well. He's a typical workhorse for them; anybody would like a kid like that."
Lake Region (16-5), the 2008 D-III champ, is gunning for its first D-II crown.
The Rangers have capable ballhandling guards in Dylan Gagnon, Braydon Leach and Isaiah Braithwaite to guide their patient attack.
"Their defense is good but they have a slow-moving offense where they use a minute or a minute and a half when they have the ball," Charbonneau said.
The battle in the paint will likely have Drageset going up against up-and-coming MSJ freshman Jake Williams and savvy senior Leo Carranza.
Outside, the Rangers will have to deal with a wealth of snipers like the explosive Logan Montilla, Logan Starling and Maddox Traynor.
MSJ shoots some deep 3s and Ingalls said he's more inclined to allow that than risk giving the quick Mounties the chance to drive past his defense.
"I think we defend (the 3-ball) just as well as anybody (but) those guys are quick and agile and go to the rim well," Ingalls said.
MSJ will concentrate on maintaining its pace and focus. The 18-5 Mounties got out to a quick start in their double-overtime victory in the semis over Mill River but, as in that game, the Mounties have been known to tail off after opening big.
"Sometimes we seem to back off the pedal," he said.
MSJ brings four seniors to the finals; a group including Carranza, Montilla and Keaton Wright-Chapman are the core of one of the state's top D-II programs in recent years. Charbonneau would like to see MSJ go out with a state title after falling in last year's quarterfinals.
A means to achieving that end is for the Mounties to play pressure defense, get out in front and make the Rangers abandon their game plan to play catch-up.
"I think we still have to continue to be much better on our man-to-man defense for 32 minutes," Charbonneau said. "Offensively we want to run our stuff and play at a fast pace."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.