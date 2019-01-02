Local Sports
TODAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Long Trail at Green Mountain, 7 p.m. West Rutland vs. Websterville in Chelsea, 7 p.m. Springfield at Oxbow, 7 p.m. Proctor at Danville, 7 p.m. Northfield at Craftsbury, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven at Mount Anthony, 7 p.m. Richford at Twinfield, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
St. Johnsbury at Spaulding, 6 p.m.
ALPINE SKIING
