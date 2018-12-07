Local Sports
SATURDAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mount Anthony vs. Spaulding at Rutland, 3 p.m. (North-South) Essex at Rutland, 7 p.m. (North-South)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
U-32 at Mill River, 2:30 p.m. Mount Anthony vs. Spaulding at Rutland, 1 p.m. (North-South) Essex at Rutland, 5 p.m. (North-South) Fair Haven at Moriah (N.Y.) Central, 2:30 p.m. West Rutland at Bellows Falls, 1:30 p.m. Hartford at Randolph, 5 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton at Southern Maine, 4 p.m. Norwich at New England College, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Suffolk at Castleton, 2 p.m. UMass-Boston at Norwich, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton at Norwich, 1 p.m. Maine-Fort Kent at CSJ, 2 p.m. Green Mountain at SUNY-Colbleskill, 1 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Maine-Fort Kent at College St. Joseph, 4 p.m. Green Mountain at Bryant and Stratton (Buffalo), 2 p.m. Norwich at River, 3 p.m.
WRESTLING
Spaulding at St. Johnsbury, 9 a.m.
MONDAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mount Abraham at Mill River, 7 p.m. Fair Haven at Vergennes, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
