Local Sports
TODAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill River at Mount Abraham, 7 p.m. Mount Anthony at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven vs. CVU at Patrick Gym, 6:30 p.m. Randolph at Springfield, 7 p.m. Montpelier at Northfield, 7 p.m. Vergennes at Harwood, 7 p.m. Twinfield at Peoples, 7 p.m. Randolph at Springfield, 7 p.m. Enosburg at Hazen, 7 p.m. Hartford at Oxbow, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
U-32 at Harwood, 5 p.m. Missisquoi at Northfield, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Brattleboro at Rutland, 4 p.m. Spaulding at Hartford, 6 p.m. Rice at Harwood-Northfield, 6 p.m. U-32 at MMU-CVU, 6:30 p.m.
NORDIC SKIING
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.