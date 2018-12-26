TODAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Windsor at Green Mountain, 7 p.m. St. Johnsbury at Rutland, 6:30 p.m. Proctor at West Rutland, 7 p.m. East-West Challenge at Otter Valley Hartford vs. Woodstock, 5 p.m. Mill River vs. Otter Valley, 7 p.m. BFA-St. Albans at Spaulding, 7 p.m. Harwood at Vergennes, 7 p.m. Mt. Abraham at Randolph, 7 p.m. WBCS at Northfield, 7 p.m. Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex at U-32, 7 p.m. Northfield at Harwood, 7 p.m. Randolph at Hartford, 7 p.m. Hazen at Lamoille, 5 p.m. Oxbow at Woodstock, 7 p.m. Mill River at Middlebury, 7 p.m. Rutland at Burlington, 6:30 p.m. Essex at U-32, 7 p.m. Northfield at Harwood, 7 p.m. Randolph at Hartford, 7 p.m. Hazen at Lamoille, 5 p.m. Oxbow at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
