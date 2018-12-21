Local Sports
TODAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vergennes at Otter Valley, 7 p.m. Black River at Mid-Vermont, 7 p.m. South Burlington at Rutland, 6:30 p.m. Leland & Gray at West Rutland, 7 p.m. Mill River at Middlebury, 7 p.m. Oxbow at Stowe, 5:30 p.m. Dave Morse Classic at Hazen, 5:30/7 p.m.
SPAULDING FRAN PINARD TOURNEY
Mt. Mansfield vs. Lyndon, 5:30 p.m. U-32 vs. Spaulding, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mount Abraham vs. Fair Haven, 7 p.m. (Canfield Tournament) Black River at Mid-Vermont, 5:30 p.m. Rutland at St. Johnsbury, 6 p.m. Proctor at Woodstock, 6:30 p.m. Springfield at Windsor, 7 p.m. Peoples at Montpelier, 7:30 p.m. Danville at Twinfield, 6 p.m. White River at Northfield, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
BFA DOC TULIP TOURNEY
Spaulding vs. Essex, 5:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
