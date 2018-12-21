Local Sports

TODAY’S GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vergennes at Otter Valley, 7 p.m. Black River at Mid-Vermont, 7 p.m. South Burlington at Rutland, 6:30 p.m. Leland & Gray at West Rutland, 7 p.m. Mill River at Middlebury, 7 p.m. Oxbow at Stowe, 5:30 p.m. Dave Morse Classic at Hazen, 5:30/7 p.m.

SPAULDING FRAN PINARD TOURNEY

Mt. Mansfield vs. Lyndon, 5:30 p.m. U-32 vs. Spaulding, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mount Abraham vs. Fair Haven, 7 p.m. (Canfield Tournament) Black River at Mid-Vermont, 5:30 p.m. Rutland at St. Johnsbury, 6 p.m. Proctor at Woodstock, 6:30 p.m. Springfield at Windsor, 7 p.m. Peoples at Montpelier, 7:30 p.m. Danville at Twinfield, 6 p.m. White River at Northfield, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

BFA DOC TULIP TOURNEY

Spaulding vs. Essex, 5:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Randolph at Harwood, 7 p.m.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.