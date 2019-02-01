Local Sports

SATURDAY’S GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Black River at Blue Mountain, 2:30 p.m. Green Mountain at Proctor, 2:30 p.m. West Rutland at Long Trail, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Otter Valley at Brattleboro, 2:30 p.m. Black River at Blue Mountain, 1 p.m. West Rutland at Rivendell, 2:30 p.m. Twinfield at Northfield, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

South Burlington at Rutland, 4 p.m. Stowe at Spaulding, 3:30 p.m. Harwood at CVU, 1:45 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

South Burlington at Rutland, 6 p.m. Middlebury at Spaulding, 5:30 p.m. U-32 at Missisquoi, 2 p.m. St. Johnsbury at Harwood, 6 p.m. Woodstock at Northfield, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

Franklin (N.Y.) Duals, TBA MMU Lowell Tourney, 10 a.m.

NORDIC SKIING

Tour de Chittenden at MMU, 10 a.m. ALPINE SKIING
Slalom at Smugglers Notch, 9:30 a.m.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Castleton at Suffolk, 7 p.m. Norwich at Johnson & Wales, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Castleton at Southern Maine, 1 p.m. Norwich at Suffolk, 7:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Keene at Castleton, 3 p.m. College of St. Joseph at Bryant & Stratton (Rochester, N.Y.), 3 p.m. Bryant & Stratton (Buffalo) at Green Mountain, 3 p.m. Albertus Magnus at Norwich, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Keene at Castleton, 1 p.m. Norwich at Albertus Magnus, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

College St. Joseph at Alfred State, 1 p.m. Green Mountain at VTC, 1 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Rutland at Black River, 6:30 p.m. Peoples at Harwood, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Proctor at Otter Valley, 6:30 p.m. Green Mountain at Twin Valley, 7 p.m. Rutland at Fair Haven, 7 p.m. Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m. MSJ at Poultney, 7 p.m. Spaulding at Essex, 7:30 p.m. Harwood at U-32, 7 p.m.

NORDIC SKIING

Tour de Chittenden at Cochran’s, 3:45 p.m.
