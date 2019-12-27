PROCTOR — The Proctor and Green Mountain girls basketball teams are in different places in terms of development.
The Phantoms returned essentially all of their core from last season, while the Chieftains are still piecing things together after graduating most of their team.
Proctor flexed its skill and experience in a big way Friday night, downing Green Mountain 61-11 at Buggiani Gymnasium.
There's an old basketball adage that good defense creates offense, and the Phantoms took that to heart against the Chieftains.
From the opening tip, Proctor got into passing lines and caused turnover after turnover by the young Green Mountain side. The Phantoms got out in transition and finished their chances on the other end.
"Getting into this game, we had to put all the energy on defense," said Proctor coach Chris Hughes. "We knew there was no excuse to not play hard on defense and move our hands and move our feet. We wanted to create turnovers to create lay-ups and did a good job of that in the first half."
Proctor absolutely dominated the first quarter, pitching a shutout with a 20-0 lead. Senior guard Maddie Flanders scored all of her eight points in that frame.
The Phantoms kept the shutout intact through 27 straight points. Tierney O'Brien finally broke through for the Chieftains and scored Green Mountain's first points in the second quarter.
Allie Almond brought tons of energy throughout Proctor's dominance in the first half. She blocked multiple shots and made some great passes, both in transition and in the half court.
Almond got her offense going late and reached double figures in the second half.
"(Allie) was our catalyst today and she's been our catalyst point guard for the year," Hughes said. "Today, she really got us going energy-wise. Her passing was tremendous today. Not many girls can make those passes and be that strong."
The Phantoms led 39-2 at the half and got plenty of minutes for their bench after the break.
Proctor slowed down offensively in the third, only scoring six points, but found its groove again in the fourth, outscoring Green Mountain 16-6 in the frame.
What makes the Phantoms so dangerous is their depth. Any one of their starters can take over at any given time. In Friday's game, it was a different player in pretty much every quarter taking a turn to lead.
After Flanders' strong first, Lyndsey Elms had eight second-quarter points. In the fourth quarter, Almond and Hope Kelley led the charge with a combined nine points.
"We've had a different player step up each game and sometimes quarter by quarter," Hughes said. "It gives us the luxury of not having one girl that someone may double or someone may key in on."
Elms had 15 points to lead Proctor. Almond had 10 points, Kelley nine, Flanders had eight and Rachel Stuhlmueller seven.
Sydney Wood and Maggie McKearin added five points apiece.
For the Chieftains, development is the goal.
Losses like Friday's aren't the most fun, but they are learning experiences and that's what Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum focuses on.
"We never gave up and kept battling," Buffum said. "They set a goal to keep Proctor under 60 and they gave up 61. We're a young team. I don't have any returning varsity players and they're a team that has everyone back from last year."
With games against teams like Proctor and powers like West Rutland, the Chieftains can take a lesson from each game they play.
"There were some frustrating moments, but after every quarter, I tell them the score is 0-0," Buffum said. "You're playing for the coming years. It's about getting better every time you step on the floor."
Proctor improves to 3-1, while Green Mountain drops to 2-2.
