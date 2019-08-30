Devils get baptismal fire in loss to Phantoms

POULTNEY — There were nearly as many story lines as goals in Proctor’s 11-0 victory over Poultney in the girls soccer season opener on Friday. Here are three of the biggest:
1. The game was played in memory of Proctor senior Maddie Flanders’ grandfather Ray Jepson, who died on Aug. 16, and Flanders scored three goals.
“It was a special game we played for him,” Flanders said. “He would be very proud. He was my No. 1 fan and a big fan of the team as well.”
2. It was a day when girls soccer came back to Poultney and did so in a big way as a large crowd spread across the sideline, a throng more akin to playoff games.
“These are diehard fans in Poultney,” Blue Devil coach Hannah Corkum said.
3. The Phantoms showed they have two high-quality goalkeepers with Rachel Stuhlmueller and Angel Traverse each playing a half to notch the shutout.
“We’re spoiled. We’ve got two keepers who can play,” Proctor co-coach Scott French said after Traverse made an outstanding save. “They both trained hard all summer.”
Stuhlmueller, the starting keeper the last two years, faced little pressure in the first half, the game being played almost entirely on Proctor’s offensive half of the field.
Proctor coaches Chris Hughes and French sprinkled the lineup liberally with reserves the second 40 minutes so the Devils had some quality chances and Traverse responded with a couple of highlight-reel saves.
The Phantoms built the lead to 7-0 by halftime.
Maggie McKearin joined Flanders with a three-goal game. Dez Traverse added two goals and Jenna Davine, Laci French and Janaya Richardson knocked in one goal each. French also had three assists. It was Davine’s first varsity goal.
Proctor was without the services of senior leader Allie Almond, who was injured. She expects to play Saturday against Mount St. Joseph in the Jimmy T. Showcase at Taranovich Field at 11 a.m.
The Jimmy T. Showcase made its debut in 2013 and has been a highlight of the soccer season.
This year, it will feature three games. The Fair Haven and Otter Valley boys will play the middle game and the Phantoms and MSJ close out the full day of soccer with a boys game at 3:30 p.m.
The game is played in honor of the late Jimmy Taranovich.
Jimmy and Judy Taranovich’s son, Josh Taranovich, was a standout soccer player for the Phantoms.
“Jim was a big booster of Proctor athletics,” Hughes said.
Admission to the event is $5 per carload.
The day also marks the return to Taranovich Field after the Phantoms played most of their 2018 home games at College of St. Joseph.
“It’s great. We don’t have to get on the bus this year,” Hughes said.
The Phantoms spent nearly the first 14 minutes attacking against the Blue Devils, but coming up empty. Katelyn Storey whistled a hard shot just over the bar, McKearin misfired on a couple of good chances and other deep runs yielded nothing.
French ended the drought off a set piece from 19 yards out and the scoring parade was launched.
“I was disappointed in the way we played in the first half. We were making mistakes on things that we had worked on and worked on. The second half was better,” Corkum said.
She credited eighth-grader Kaitlyn DeBonis with a strong game.
“She never stopped out there,” Corkum said.
“And Kassidy Mack showed great leadership, directing people to the right places.”
The Phantoms have a short recovery period, getting up to play a game the next morning.
Winning always makes the task a little easier.
Devils get baptismal fire in loss to Phantoms
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
