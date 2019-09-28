POULTNEY — What to put in the Chili Bowl, the trophy for the first such game for Poultney football?
"I guess we better fill it with chili," coach Dave Capman said after his team's 28-13 victory over Woodstock Saturday.
Good will made for even better content.
That's what the Blue Devils showed early on in a game not remotely as close as the final score.
Poultney scored on its first four possessions and began phasing starters out quickly in a game that dovetailed with the annual Chili Cook-Off downtown. The miniature chili bowl looked very small in the mitts of the Blue Devils as they hoisted it in the post-game celebration, which they finished by singing 'happy birthday' to running back Levi Allen.
Woodstock (0-5) is down and undermanned this year while Poultney (4-1) is soaring as a Division III contender. The Devils looked like it too, rolling up 244 yards on the ground in the first half. But by halftime, quarterback Caden Capman and the rest of the Devils' starting skill position players were on the bench.
By the second half the Poultney jerseys on the field looked like they came fresh from the washing machine as virtually every Devils starter was done for the day.
Poultney's younger players had a chance to run a possession behind the Blue Devils' big starting line and had some flashes of glory. Junior Jesse Combs had 24 yards and a touchdown and freshmen Craig Baptie and Austin Hall, and junior Grant Schreiber, saw work. Schreiber had 32 yards and Combs 24. Sophomore quarterback Gabe Wescott ran the offense after halftime.
Caden Capman and Levi Allen exited with 79 and 63 yards, respectively.
"It was good to get some of the younger kids some experience," coach Capman said.
With the score 28-6 at the break, the entire second half was played with a running clock.
Lucas DuPell's touchdown from 5 yards out launched the scoring, completing a 69-yard drive in which the Devils overcame 20 yards worth of penalties. Caden Capman and Allen broke off 20-plus yard runs in the second drive, which Capman capped from 2 yards.
DuPell had given the Devils possession with an interception of Trevor White after Heith Mason tipped the pass.
Capman shot the gap from his linebacker position to blow up a fourth-down play and drag Corey White down for a 3-yard loss, then directed a 70-yard drive that saw DuPell run it in from the 17.
Second-string runners powered the final scoring drive, which included a Schreiber 16-yard gain and Combs' score from the 5.
Woodstock scored with 3 seconds left in the half with its best runner, Corey White, out of the game with an injury. That left things up to Trevor White's talents and he had a fairly good day passing at 8 for 117 for 113 yards. His 42-yard catch-and-run play with Robby Macri got Woodstock on the board. White also rushed for 32 yards, 26 of them after he picked up a fumble and made a lot out of a potential loss.
That play positioned the Wasps for Willy Underwood's 12-yard score with 1:52 left in the contest.
Underwood, converted to running back just recently, had a 41-yard run to the Poultney 1 with less than a minute left and finished with 91 yards on 10 carries.
Fearful of a touchdown and then the potential for one calamitous play to cost Poultney a victory, coach Capman re-inserted his first-string defense.
"I told (Wasps coach Ramsey Worrell) that I didn't want it to come down to one touchdown," he said.
Fans from either school were heard trading comments across the field over past meetings once the Blue Devils' first string were trotted out.
But as it was, the Wasps never tried to run another play.
And well before the final seconds ran out, Blue Devils and Wasps were seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries at the line of scrimmage.
Good Will Cup, it is.
