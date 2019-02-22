POULTNEY — It’s difficult to say a 17-point victory turned on one play and maybe Poultney’s 47-30 win over Proctor in a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state did not. But everyone agreed it was a mighty big play.
Proctor was leading 19-13 with under a minute left in the half. The Phantoms had the ball and coach Jake Eaton wanted them to get one last, good shot before the buzzer.
But the Phantoms were premature in taking the shot. It missed, giving Poultney plenty of time with the ball. The Blue Devils took it down to the final second before Eli Rosario sent Poultney into the locker room with a buzzer-beating 3-point field goal, slicing the lead to 19-16.
“That was huge. It was huge momentum for us,” Poultney coach Bob Coloutti said. “We had a few of those go against us. We were due.”
The Blue Devils owned the rest of the game. They won the third quarter, 13-2, and rolled from there.
It was Poultney’s bruising inside game led by Heith Mason and Levi Haviland that did much of the damage.
Haviland was working hard but shooting into tough luck, his shots rolling out of the cylinder or bouncing off the rim.
Mason, though, was finishing on his putbacks and other shots in the lane. Mason finished with 22 points and Haviland added 10.
Rosario had eight points but his two 3-point launches came at critical times. The first was the buzzer-beater at the half and the second came early in the third quarter, giving the Devils their first lead of the night, 21-19. Poultney never surrendered the advantage.
“That was big,” Mason said of Rosario’s bomb at the end of the half.
The Devils took a 29-21 lead into the fourth quarter but Brennon Crossmon got the Phantoms back in the game with a 3-pointer of his own.
Then, things deteriorated quickly for the Phantoms. Mason saw to that. He scored on a putback and then muscled inside for a three-point play. His five quick points extended the lead to 14, 38-24.
Crossmon and Jacob May answered with consecutive 3s for the Phantoms to slice it to 10, but the Blue Devils just ran away from them.
“We couldn’t buy a bucket in the first half,” Coloutti said.
But the Devils stayed with it and put a stranglehold on the game after coming back onto the floor.
“The kids played hard,” Coloutti said.
Conner McKearin led the Phantoms with 12 points and Crossmon added 11. Only four Phantoms scored.
Caden Capman played a gritty floor game and added five points for the Blue Devils.
It enabled the Blue Devils to sweep the season series. They won 47-35 in Proctor.
Poultney raised its record to 12-6.
The Phantoms came into the night ranked No. 1 in the division but they are also 12-6 now.
It was Poultney’s fourth straight win and the loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Phantoms.
NOTES: Otter Valley and Windsor are leaving the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Tournament that Proctor hosts each season. Eaton now has Twinfield, Poultney and Twin Valley in the field and he is billing it as the best Division IV showcase in the state. Poultney and Proctor will meet in the opening round. “All four teams should be really good next year,” Eaton said. ... Poultney’s outstanding lineman in football, Cam Westcott, played the national anthem superbly on his trumpet.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
