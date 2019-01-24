BENSON — The Down Home Fishing Derby will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2-3.
The headquarters will be the Benson Town Office on Stage Road (802-537-3044). Headquarters will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Derby tickets are $20 per person. Tickets are available at local bait shops and stores. There will be no ticket sales after noon on Feb. 2.
The derby is open to all Vermont Waters and Lake Champlain. All Fish & Game regulations apply. Fish must be entered with a derby ticket and be available at the scales no later than 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3.
Weight scales will be used. In the case of a tie, the earliest entry will be winner. Fish entered for prizes will become property of the derby.
Those wishing to retrieve their fish after the derby can contact a derby official, according to the announcement. The derby or derby officials will not be responsible for condition of returned fish.
Benson Fish & Game Club and derby officials will not be liable in any way for injuries, loss of life or property due to any circumstances associated with this derby, according to the event announcement.
Derby officials’ findings will be final. Fish deemed illegal will be disqualified.
One fish entry per category per person. There is a two-prize limit in fish categories for any person. The prizes will be awarded on Sunday at derby headquarters.
The derby may be postponed or canceled because of safety concerns.
For more information, call 802-537-2468 or 802-417-1014 or email tbarthol@shoreham.net
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Thursday’s weather conditions forced postponement of the entire day’s sports slate, topped by the Proctor at West Rutland girls basketball game.
That game will be played next Thursday, Jan. 31.
The Otter Valley at Hartford, Black River at Bellows Falls, Leland & Gray at Green Mountain and Rutland at Burr and Burton girls games were also postponed. Leland & Gray and Green Mountain will make up their game on Jan. 30 while Otter Valley will visit Hartford on Feb. 9.
A boys game between Proctor and host Leland & Gray was also postponed to Feb. 11.
